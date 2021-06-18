US Olympic Track & Field Trials 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Hayward Field in Eugene, OR, will host the 2021 US Olympic Track & Field Trials from June 18-27.

Coverage of qualifying events and finals will be televised on NBC Sports Network and NBC (full schedule).

But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of all the action at the 2021 US Olympic Track & Field Trials:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), NBC Sports Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 US Olympic Track & Field Trials live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” channel bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with both these channels, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 US Olympic Track & Field Trials live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) and NBC Sports Network are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 US Olympic Track & Field Trials live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), NBC Sports Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 US Olympic Track & Field Trials live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

US Olympic Track & Field Trials 2021 Preview

Allyson Felix will look to secure a ticket to her fifth Summer Games. The 35-year-old already has six Olympic track and field golds to her name, more than any other woman in history.

She’ll vie for spots on three relay teams — 4×100, 4×400 and 4×400 mixed — and in the 200-meter and 400-meter fields.

Two and a half years ago, Felix gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Camryn.

“The first workout that my coach gave me when I came back was a simple power walk,” she recently told The New York Times. “Thirty minutes on the treadmill. I remember coming to the end and having tears roll down my face because I was like, I cannot even walk. It was such a humbling experience. That was like starting at the very bottom and then working myself back from nothing. Later on that year, when I competed at the world championships, it gave me a glimpse that yes, you can get back. I wasn’t back to the standards of where I was before; I’m just starting to get there. In this world we’re unwilling to give someone time, and after having a child that’s what you need.”

As her mom tends to do, Camryn arrived early. With severe pre-eclampsia threatening both Felix’s life and that of her daughter, the Olympian underwent an emergency C-section 32 weeks into her pregnancy.

The ordeal forced Felix to reexamine her future in sprinting.

“My daughter was born two months prematurely,” Felix said, per The New York Times. “So we started out in the NICU, and during that time I was like: Does competing still mean that much? My daughter is literally fighting for her life; do I really need to find a way to go do this next workout? And the answer I arrived at was: This is now bigger than sport. It’s not just about me running fast. It is about doing very specific things — advocating for women — or seeing how this career makes sense beyond ‘I need more medals.’ Because I don’t.”

She may not need any more medals, but one more in Tokyo would give her more than any other woman in the history of the Olympics. She presently has nine total, tied for the record with Merlene Ottey.

“For me, being Cammy’s mom is the number one job that I have, my biggest accomplishment — it’s amazing,” Felix said, according to the official Team USA website. “It’s been also really challenging trying to figure out how to do both at the same time. But I’ll be able to look back and tell her about this journey, this journey that she’s been on as well. And it hasn’t been an easy one.”

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.