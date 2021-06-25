US Women’s Gymnastics Olympics Trials Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The United States Women’s Gymnastics Olympic Trials will take place on June 25 and June 27 at America’s Center in St. Louis.
The women’s trials will be televised on NBC (Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT — both tape delayed in Pacific and Mountain time zones).
But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of both the women’s and men’s (which will be televised Saturday on Olympic Channel and NBC) competitions:
US Women’s Gymnastics Olympic Trials 2021 Preview
The first and second place finishers in the trials will automatically head to the Olympics, while the remaining selections will be chosen by committee.
The United States women’s team has won gold in the last two Olympics, and Simone Biles is a big reason why. Biles, who was the all-around champion in the 2016 Olympics, is expected to be the only shoo-in to make trip to Tokyo.
Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles are likely candidates to join her. Lee finished second in the all-around at the national championships behind Biles, and she should be a contender in both the floor and bars. The 20-year-old Chiles finished third at the U.S. Championships behind Biles and Lee, and she also placed in the top three at the Winter Cup in February.
Here’s a list of the women competing in the trials:
- Simone Biles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
- Skye Blakely, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Jade Carey, Phoenix, Ariz./Arizona Sunrays
- Jordan Chiles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
- Kayla DiCello, Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics
- Amari Drayton, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
- Kara Eaker, Grain Valley, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
- Addison Fatta, Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics
- Shilese Jones, Westerville, Ohio/Future Gymnastics Academy
- Emily Lee, Los Gatos, Calif./West Valley Gymnastics School
- Sunisa Lee, St. Paul, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center
- Emma Malabuyo, Flower Mound, Texas/Texas Dreams
- Grace McCallum, Isanti, Minn./Twin City Twisters
- Riley McCusker, Brielle, N.J./Arizona Sunrays
- Zoe Miller, Spring, Texas, World Champions Centre
- Ava Siegfeldt, Williamsburg, Va./World Class Gymnastics
- MyKayla Skinner, Gilbert, Ariz./Desert Lights Gymnastics
- Leanne Wong, Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express
Here’s a list of the top 12 finishers from the U.S. Championships, ranked in order, along with their respective scores:
- 1.Simone Biles, Spring, Texas, 119.650
- 2. Sunisa Lee, St. Paul, Minn., 114.950
- 3. Jordan Chiles, Spring, Texas, 114.450
- 4. Emma Malabuyo, Flower Mound, Texas, 110.450
- 5. Leanne Wong, Overland Park, Kan., 110.150
- 6. Jade Carey, Phoenix, Ariz., 110.000
- 7. Grace McCallum, Isanti, Minn., 109.550
- 7. Skye Blakely, Frisco, Texas, 109.550
- 9. MyKayla Skinner, Gilbert, Ariz., 109.500
- 10. Kara Eaker, Grain Valley, Mo., 109.050
- 11. Kayla DiCello, Boyds, Md., 108.800
- 12. Shilese Jones, Westerville, Ohio, 108.500
