US Women’s Gymnastics Olympics Trials Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The United States Women’s Gymnastics Olympic Trials will take place on June 25 and June 27 at America’s Center in St. Louis.

The women’s trials will be televised on NBC (Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT — both tape delayed in Pacific and Mountain time zones).

But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of both the women’s and men’s (which will be televised Saturday on Olympic Channel and NBC) competitions:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network are available in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” channel bundle, while Olympic Channel is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with these channels, and you can get your first month for just $10 (Sling Blue) or $21 (Sling Blue + Sports Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) and NBC Sports Network are included in every one, and Olympic Channel is in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

US Women’s Gymnastics Olympic Trials 2021 Preview

The first and second place finishers in the trials will automatically head to the Olympics, while the remaining selections will be chosen by committee.

The United States women’s team has won gold in the last two Olympics, and Simone Biles is a big reason why. Biles, who was the all-around champion in the 2016 Olympics, is expected to be the only shoo-in to make trip to Tokyo.

Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles are likely candidates to join her. Lee finished second in the all-around at the national championships behind Biles, and she should be a contender in both the floor and bars. The 20-year-old Chiles finished third at the U.S. Championships behind Biles and Lee, and she also placed in the top three at the Winter Cup in February.

Here’s a list of the women competing in the trials:

Simone Biles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre

Skye Blakely, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Jade Carey, Phoenix, Ariz./Arizona Sunrays

Jordan Chiles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre

Kayla DiCello, Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics

Amari Drayton, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre

Kara Eaker, Grain Valley, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Addison Fatta, Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics

Shilese Jones, Westerville, Ohio/Future Gymnastics Academy

Emily Lee, Los Gatos, Calif./West Valley Gymnastics School

Sunisa Lee, St. Paul, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center

Emma Malabuyo, Flower Mound, Texas/Texas Dreams

Grace McCallum, Isanti, Minn./Twin City Twisters

Riley McCusker, Brielle, N.J./Arizona Sunrays

Zoe Miller, Spring, Texas, World Champions Centre

Ava Siegfeldt, Williamsburg, Va./World Class Gymnastics

MyKayla Skinner, Gilbert, Ariz./Desert Lights Gymnastics

Leanne Wong, Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express

Here’s a list of the top 12 finishers from the U.S. Championships, ranked in order, along with their respective scores:

1.Simone Biles, Spring, Texas, 119.650

2. Sunisa Lee, St. Paul, Minn., 114.950

3. Jordan Chiles, Spring, Texas, 114.450

4. Emma Malabuyo, Flower Mound, Texas, 110.450

5. Leanne Wong, Overland Park, Kan., 110.150

6. Jade Carey, Phoenix, Ariz., 110.000

7. Grace McCallum, Isanti, Minn., 109.550

7. Skye Blakely, Frisco, Texas, 109.550

9. MyKayla Skinner, Gilbert, Ariz., 109.500

10. Kara Eaker, Grain Valley, Mo., 109.050

11. Kayla DiCello, Boyds, Md., 108.800

12. Shilese Jones, Westerville, Ohio, 108.500

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.