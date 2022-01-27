USA vs El Salvador 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The US Men’s National Team will play their first match of 2022 against El Salvador over at Lower.com Field in a match where the weather is arguably the biggest storyline of this match.

In the US, the match (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2 (English broadcast), UniMas (Spanish) and TUDN (Spanish).

USA vs El Salvador Preview

While many would think that this could be a trap match for the US as their minds could be placed on Canada. Despite that, Gregg Berhalter is well aware of what happened the last time these two sides faced off over in San Salvador. Obviously, the conditions will be drastically different in Columbus as the temperature at kickoff is expected to be around the mid-20s with a wind chill factor that could get as low -4.

On top of that, there is a chance of snow in the forecast, which could end up affecting both teams and their respective playing styles.

Regardless of the weather and the high ticket prices, there is an expected outpouring of support in the capital of Ohio.

For the US, there is a scenario where if Costa Rica lose all their upcoming matches and they win all theirs, they could at least clinch the CONCACAF playoff spot with the March international date to be played.

Meanwhile, El Salvador have a tougher time as a win would only suffice

For the US, Zack Steffen will be out due to back issues, thus allowing Matt Turner to get the nod in goal. As of this point, this is the only change to the lineup that will step on to the pitch on Thursday.

Meanwhile, El Salvador will have to deal with the absence of Eriq Zavaleta. The same thing goes in the midfield as Christian Martínez being out will force some reshuffling in that sector.

All of this will be a bit of an adjustment for Alex Roldán and Enrico Dueñas, who are the players that need to get the provision near the area to become a threat for La Selecta against the US.

US Probable XI: Matt Turner, Sergiño Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Chris Richards, ANtonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah; Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah

El Salvador Probable XI: Mario González, Bryan Tamacas, Roberto Domínguez, Ronald Domínguez, Alexander Larín; Bryan Landaverde, Narciso Orellana, Alex Roldán, Enrico Dueñas; Joaquín Rivas, Joaquín Rivas