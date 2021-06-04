US Gymnastics Championships 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

After the men got things started on Thursday, Simone Biles and the women take center stage at the 2021 US Gymnastics Championships on Friday

Day 1 of the women’s competition (Friday, 8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports Network, and Day 2 (Sunday, 7 p.m. ET start time) will be on NBC.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 US Gymnastics Championships online for free:

USA Gymnastics Championships 2021 Preview

With the best performers and winners at this event heading to compete at the Olympic Trials on June 24-27 in St. Louis, this year’s pool of 31 female competitors will be loaded with talent.

“It’s really amazing, especially in an Olympic year, to have so many teammates,” top American gymnast Simone Biles said last month.

Set to retire after the Tokyo Olympics last year, the postponement of the games due to the COVID-19 pandemic pushed them back to 2021, so Biles put retirement off just a tad longer. After winning five Olympic medals in 2016 (four gold, one bronze) and 25 world championship medals in recent years, (19 gold, three silver, three bronze), Biles seems like the only shoo-in to make the Olympics squad.

The 24-year-old wowed all watching when she nailed the extremely difficult Yurchenko double pike vault at the GK US Classic last month. She was shakier on her floor routine, but that could have had something to do with her not performing at all last year.

“Only a handful of men have done it,” Olympic gold medalist and current NBC Sports analyst Tim Daggett said about Biles’ Yurchenko. “And she does it better than them.”

Biles is the name most will recognize, but there are several other young women worth keeping an eye on here, many of whom are dealing with various injuries and ailments. Thus, things are wide open this year in terms of who could make the trip to Tokyo for the Olympics.

“I feel like at this point it’s anybody’s game,” MyKayla Skinner, alternate on the 2016 Olympic team, said about her competition.

The injury bug has bitten several vying for a spot on the roster, including uneven bar standout Sunisa Lee, whose ankle injury has hindered her training process this spring, and 2017 world champ Morgan Hurd, who has been dealing with a right elbow issue.

“It is kind of nerve-wracking, too, because you don’t know where everybody is at,” Lee said, via AP News. “A bunch of people are injured as well. So it’s kind of hard to tell who the team will be right now. And I think just having a bunch of new seniors come up and just like it is a wider selection and it’s hard to tell because everybody is so good.”

The talent pool is indeed vast, and with 31 competitors, quite crowded. “It is going to be kind of crazy to see how it all plays out,” Skinner added.

