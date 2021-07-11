USA vs Haiti Gold Cup Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The United States men’s national soccer team will open their 2021 Gold Cup by meeting Group B foes Haiti at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, KS, on Sunday.

In the US, the match (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in English on Fox Sports 1, and in Spanish on Univision and TUDN. If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Haiti (and every other Gold Cup match, which will all be on Fox, FS1, FS2, Univision, UniMas, TUDN or Galavasion) online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), FS1, FS2, Univision, UniMas, TUDN, Galavision and 100-plus other live TV channels via FuboTV’s main channel package. Univision, UniMas, TUDN and Galavision are also available in the Latino channel package. Both packages can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Haiti live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), FS1, FS2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month (which will cover the entirety of the 2021 Gold Cup) for just $10, making this the cheapest option to watch every single Gold Cup match:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch USA vs Haiti live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets), FS1, Univision and Galavision are included in every one, while FS2, UniMas and TUDN are in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch USA vs Haiti live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Fox (live in most markets) and FS1 are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, while FS2 is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month (which will cover the entirety of the 2021 Gold Cup) for just $10 (Sling Blue) or $21 (Sling Blue plus Sports Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Haiti live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), FS1, FS2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch USA vs Haiti live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

USA vs Haiti Gold Cup Preview

With an eye toward World Cup qualifying, Team USA manager Gregg Berhalter excluded several of the team’s biggest stars from the Gold Cup roster, including Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic.

Fellow standouts Weston McKennie, Josh Sargent, and Giovanni Reyna, who combined to score 8 goals during the USMNT’s six-match run to the Nations League title, were also left off the 23-man roster, allowing them to train with their European clubs.

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan and Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes are the roster’s most experienced players in international play, with 64 and 56 caps, respectively.

“The major European players were going to get time off after [Concacaf] Nations League to prepare for their season,” Berhalter said Thursday, according to MLS.com. “Some other players that are in critical situations in Europe, we felt that it was more important for them to be in preseason with their team, and give them a good chance of making a positive impact with their new coaching staff and with their club, rather than to be in Gold Cup.”

He added: “I talked about being able to affect a larger player pool, being able to have really good information on a broader pool based on the congestion of World Cup qualifying. We get to work on another group, we get to solidify this pool [so] that when we go into qualifying, we know where everyone stands.”

The Haitians spent the first week of July qualifying for the Gold Cup in the preliminary round, besting Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 6-1 before clinching one of three up-for-grabs spots with a 4-1 victory over Bermuda on Tuesday.

“Our players did beautiful work, I am very proud of them and happy for them, and happy for our country most of all,” Haitian manager Jean-Jacques Pierre said, according to the Miami Herald. “They are the pride of our country. We want to project a positive image of our country every time we step on the field.”

Forward Frantzdy Pierrot, who plays for Ligue 2 club Guingamp, scored 4 goals in Haiti’s preliminary matches, including a hat trick against Bermuda.

“Frantzdy makes it look so easy,” Haiti midfielder Derrick Etienne Jr. said, per the Miami Herald. “He is big and strong and we try our best to feed him the ball as much as we can.”

A day after the Grenadiers advanced to the main tournament, as-yet unidentified gunmen assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse outside his home in Pétion-Ville.

According to Robert Fatton, a native of Haiti and an expert on Haitian politics at the University of Virginia, the nation was already struggling with instability before Moïse’s killing.

“You have this situation where the institutions are not working, where the economy is stagnated … the politics has been extremely volatile,” Fatton told NPR. “The current government has been challenged by the population. There have been massive accusations of corruption. So you name it, in terms of instability and institutional decay, you have it at the moment in Haiti.”

He said of the assassination: “This was a very brutal and shocking event.”

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.