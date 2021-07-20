USA vs Italy Softball 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Softball is back at the Olympic Games, with the United States Women’s Softball team taking on Italy Wednesday (Tuesday night in the US) in Fukushima in what will be the first game for both teams.

In the United States, the game (start time: Tuesday, July 20, at 11 p.m. ET) will be televised live on NBC Sports Network. You can also watch it live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app, but you’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch that way.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Italy softball online:

You can watch a live stream of NBCSN and 100-plus other live TV channels via FuboTV’s main channel package, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Italy softball live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

NBCSN is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NBCSN, and you can get your first month (which will cover the entirety of the Olympics) for just $10:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Italy softball live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBCSN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch USA vs Italy softball live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBCSN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch USA vs Italy softball live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

USA vs Italy Olympics Softball Preview

Softball returns for the first time since 2008, with the world No. 1 United States looking for its third gold medal. The U.S. went on a tear beginning in 2000, when the sport was first played in the Olympics. The Americans won 22 games in a row before falling in the gold medal game to Japan in 2008.

The United States are the favorites to win gold again, but they’re not taking any opponent for granted. “Try not to get stars in your eyes of what’s going on around you, and at the same time, understand that it’s just another tournament, just happens to have five rings on it, but it’s still another tournament and you’re going to play softball and try to win the moments instead of trying to win the medals,” U.S. head coach Ken Eriksen said about what he has been telling his players, per USA Today.

Returning for another go is pitcher Cat Osterman, who won gold in 2004, while also competing in the 2008 Games. Monica Abbott, another veteran ace, is also on the roster, so the Americans will have plenty of Olympic experience on the mound.

On the other side, after defeating Great Britain, 5-0, in the WBSC Women’s Softball Europe/Africa qualifier back in 2019, Italy qualified for the games, and they’ll face a tough American side right out of the gate.

“I’m feeling a lot of emotions. We are going to the Olympics. It’s such a crazy thing. We did a lot in these weeks. We broke records, we showed everybody who Italy really is. I think the biggest emotion is happiness. It’s amazing what we did,” Italian outfielder Erika Piancastelli said heading into the games.

“I think the word everyone can agree on right now is FINALLY,” Piancastelli added, via Crescent City Sports. “We’ve been waiting so long for this moment and its finally here. It feels unreal right now. My teammates and I have been talking about this moment for almost two years now.”

Here’s a look at the rosters for both teams:

United States:

Monica Abbott, Pitcher

Ali Aguilar, Infield

Valerie Arioto, Infield

Ally Card, Pitcher/infield

Amanda Chidester, Catcher

Rachel Garcia, Pitcher/infield

Haylie McCleney, Outfield

Michelle Moultrie, Outfield

Dejah Mulipola, Catcher

Aubree Munro, Catcher

Bubba Nickles, Utility

Cat Osterman, Pitcher

Janie Reed, Outfield

Delaney Spaulding, Infield

Kelsey Stewart, Utility

Italy: