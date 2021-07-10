USA vs Nigeria Basketball 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Team USA faces Nigeria in a tune-up exhibition for the Olympics on Saturday in Las Vegas.

In the US, the game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports Network. If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Nigeria (and the upcoming Team USA basketball exhibitions, which will all be on NBC Sporst Network) online:

USA vs Nigeria Preview

Team USA looks to find its stride before heading to Tokyo as they welcome a talented Nigeria squad for an exhibition.

The team is coached by veteran NBA coach Mike Brown, who is currently an assistant for the Golden State Warriors.

“I’ve been fortunate, blessed, lucky, however you want to call it, to be a head coach in The Finals, to be an assistant coach with three different teams, in five or six Finals,” Brown says. “Coached some of the greatest players in the world – Steph Curry, LeBron (James), Draymond (Green), Klay (Thompson), David Robinson, Tim Duncan. I can go on and on. I’ve been blessed.

“To do something like that … I’d be so excited I wouldn’t know what to do with myself. That’s a dream come true, to try to help Nigeria get to that point and understand what they can accomplish with the game of basketball. And see how it not only can unite the people of Nigeria but also unite the whole continent and bring a level of respect to the country that is not shown all the time.”

Nigeria, which has qualified for the Olympics, has some NBA talent, with Jahlil Okafor (Detroit Pistons), Josh Okogie (Minnesota Timberwolves), Precious Achiuwa (Miami Heat) and Metu Chimezie (Sacramento Kings) on the roster.

While some big names like LeBron James, James Harden and Steph Curry are missing, the US still has a stacked roster that will be favored in Tokyo. Here’s the full roster:

Bam Adebayo Miami Heat Bradley Beal Washington Wizards Devin Booker Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets Jerami Grant Detroit Pistons Draymond Green Golden State Warriors Jrue Holiday Milwaukee Bucks Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers Kevin Love Cleveland Cavaliers Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics

A player a lot of people are excited to see sporting the red, white and blue is Damian Lillard, who is playing in his first Olympics.

“I came here to play off of other guys,” Lillard said. “Understanding that I’m just going to get into the paint and they collapse on me, making the right play and dishing it out. Attack the rim and if Bam [Adebayo] is diving, I’m going to toss it in the air.”

Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich commended all his players for taking on the challenge of playing in the Olympics after some difficult seasons due to the pandemic.

“I think they are making a really big and important sacrifice considering COVID for a year and a half, being in the bubble and then going through this season. Society wise the social issues going on exacerbate the feelings you might have during Covid, being isolated so much. And the quick turnaround to go back over and especially the three guys who will come right after the Finals.

“I think it’s a testament to their character, their desire to show the world they can be the best basketball team,” Popovich added. “They love playing, but to me I call it a sacrifice. They’re sacrificing a lot. They can’t take their friends or family to Tokyo. I don’t know what fans are going to be there. I don’t know if even what Japanese fans are going to be there from everything we hear. It’s a huge sacrifice and I think they deserve a lot of credit for that.”

