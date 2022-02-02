How to Watch USA vs Honduras Match Online for Free

The US Men’s National Team will host Honduras in World Cup qualifying over at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

In the US, the match (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English broadcast), Univision (Spanish) and TUDN (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Honduras online:

USA vs Honduras Preview

This game in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying ends up being a tale of two teams in totally different directions. The US are looking to get three vital points that will help consolidate their positioning in the table and take one step more towards returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2014.

The US are coming off a tough loss to Canada north of the border, thus seeing John Herdman’s men a win away from locking up at least a playoff spot.

For Gregg Berhalter, it’s a bit of a respite to face a shambolic Honduras side that lost to Canada last week as well as losing to the US in their last encounter. Both of those losses were at home, thus consolidating one of the worst qualifying rounds in their history.

For the USMNT, it is about being able to get the win and also pad their goal differential compared to Mexico and even Panama. The will also look watch closely what occurs in Mexico City to see how Mexicans and Panamanians fare in a match where a draw would benefit the US (and maybe even Costa Rica) more than anyone else.

Because of this need and facing a team that is already eliminated from contention, it will allow the US to work on being more clinical in front of goal against a team that is troubled on the defensive phase of the game. There could be more spaces and opportunities in front of Buba López’ goal, compared to what they had against Canada.

Overall, the US have seen some play from important contributors, while this could be the chance for someone like Christian Pulisic to start to turn things around still did not show his best for in this competition.

Hernán Darió Gómez promised to rectify the wrongs of Fabián Coito, but the Colomiban has called extremely short on his promises. As of this point, “La H” having their worst World Cup campaign dating back to 1990. In that qualification process, they were only able to win one match, just like now.

Honduras have not won a match since July when they defeated Panama in the Gold Cup. In that process, they are winless in their last 13 matches. In the US, they have lost their last seven matches against the Stars and Stripes while conceding 15 goals in the process.

This could be the chance to see some new faces for Honduras getting some playing time and obtain some experience in the process.

USA Probable XI:

Matt Turner; Antonee Robinson, Richards, Walker Zimmerman, Reggie Cannon; Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Kellyn Acosta; Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi, Tim Weah

Honduras Probable XI:

Alex Guity; Wisdom Quaye, Allans Vargas, Maynor Figueroa, Edwin Rodriguez; Kevin Arriaga, Alfredo Mejia, Brian Acosta, Jorge Alvarez; Rommel Quioto, Alberth Elis