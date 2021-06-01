USA vs Italy Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Team USA and the Italian national hockey team will meet on Tuesday in each squad’s final group-play test of the IIHF World Championship in Riga, Latvia.

In the US, the game (9:15 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on NHL Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Italy online for free:

USA vs Italy Preview

Team USA bested Germany 2-0 on Monday behind Cal Petersen’s second shutout of the tournament to clinch a spot in the eight-team playoff round.

“That’s a really good hockey team, full credit to them,” head coach Jack Capuano said, according to the official USA Hockey website. “Our guys made sacrifices, stuck to the structure and found a way to win. I’m really impressed with how we’ve come together so far and now we’ve got one more game here to finish our group play on a positive before getting ready for the quarterfinal.”

The Americans took the lead with about a minute left in the second period, when Jason Robertson pushed home a rebound off a wrist shot from fellow forward Conor Garland.

Colin Blackwell, another forward, added an empty-netter late in the third.

“It was a fast game,” Robertson said, according to the official IIHF website. “A lot of credit to Germany. We got away from our structure in the offensive zone, but they played really fast. We could have changed more, sustained more pressure. We got away from that a little bit. Our power play came up big and we got good goaltending from Cal. We got the job done.”

Petersen’s been arguably the tournament’s most dominant netminder. With 33 saves on Monday, he improved his save percentage to a worlds-best 95.96 and his goals-against average to a second-best 1.01 (in both cases, among goalies who’ve played at least 40 percent of their team’s minutes). No other goaltender’s posted multiple shutouts.

“They’re a team that moves the puck really well, and they get guys in front of the net,” Petersen said of Germany, per the IIHF site. “I knew they wanted to clog up the middle, get a lot of screens and rebounds. The team did really well to box guys out, so I saw a lot of shots, which is great. It was a group effort, shutting them down and getting the win.”

With one Group B test left, the Americans have won five and dropped one, a 2-1 defeat to Finland, all in regulation. Both Team USA and Finland have 15 points, so the Americans will need a better result against Italy than the Finns earn against Canada — that game starts an hour earlier — to secure the group’s top spot and a matchup with Group A’s fourth-place finishers, as Finland holds the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Italians have little to play for outside of pride. The tournament’s only team without a victory, they’ve been outscored by 28 in their six regulation defeats.

