USA vs Jamaica Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The U.S. men’s national team will take on Jamaica for World Cup qualifying at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Thursday.

In the US, the match (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2 (English broadcast), Univision (Spanish) and TUDN (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Jamaica online:

USA vs Jamaica Preview

The U.S. will look for its second win in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying in the first-ever qualifier game in Texas according to KXAN.

Previously, the U.S. (1-0-2) earned draws against El Salvador 0-0 and Canada 1-1 followed by a 4-1 win against Honduras. It all gave the U.S. five points toward qualifying.

The USMNT stands in second place behind Mexico (2-0-1), which has seven points, for qualifying standings. Canada (1-0-2) and Panama (1-0-2) also sit at five points. The top thre teams from CONCACAF make the World Cup field.

Jamaica (0-2-1) comes in at last place and hasn’t seen much success against the U.S. in past matches. The USMNT holds an 18-3-8 mark in the all-time series, which includes a 1-0 win over Jamaica in the Gold Cup on July 25.

A few key players will miss Thursday’s game due to injury for the USMNT — Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, and John Brooks, according to MLS.com. Attackers Pulisic and Reyna out could open the door for a big game by Ricardo Pepi, MLS.com reported. Pepi scored the go-ahead goal against Honduras.

Jamaica poses a threat with its speed but won’t have Michail Antonoio and Leon Bailey in the lineup — both English Premier League players per MLS.com’s Charles Boehm.

“They’re a very physical, strong team that likes to counter, likes to break,” U.S. defender Miles Robinson said about Jamaica via Boehm. “They’ve got some very fast players on the team. So as a center back it’s a matter of trying to lock them in and trying to put out any fires in terms of counterattacks, and just focusing for every second of the game, for the full 90 minutes-plus.”

While the Olympics highlights Jamaica’s speed in track and field, the soccer team wants to get on the map according to Kevin Baxter of the Los Angeles Times. Jamaica hasn’t reached a World Cup since 1998 and hasn’t won a find round qualifying match since 2002.

“Every great thing has to start from somewhere,” Jamaica midfielder Kemar Lawrence said per Baxter. “The guys in ’98 gave us a blueprint and showed us ways to get there. It’s unfortunate it’s taken us this long to really fight again. But I feel like this is just the start.”

For the U.S., it’s the beginning of a critical three-match stretch between Thursday and Oct. 13. The USMNT faces Panama on Sunday followed by Costa Rica on Oct. 13.