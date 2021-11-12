USA vs Mexico WCQ 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The US Men's National Team will host Mexico in World Cup Qualifying play as both sides meet at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The US will look to maintain their current run of success against a Mexico that come into this match looking to consolidate themselves further atop the standings.

The match (9:10 p.m. ET start time) will be simulcast on both ESPN2 and ESPN+.

If you don't have cable, here's a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Mexico:

USA vs Mexico Preview

The USMNT come in with a great deal of confidence after having beat Mexico in their last two encounters. Having beaten El Tri in the finals of the Nations League as well as in the Gold Cup final has truly helped the confidence of this team going into this encounter.

Gregg Berhalter has 25 players at his disposal and all signs point to him being able to put out his best lineup on the pitch on Friday. The lone absence of note is Barcelona full back Sergiño Dest, who is out of this round of qualifiers due to back problems. This will allow either Joe Scally or DeAndre Yedlin to replace him for the next two matches.

Weston McKennie looks to be back in the middle and will most likely end up being part of the midfield alongside Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah.

Meanwhile the big news is the return of Christian Pulisic to the national after recovering from injury.

Mexico in the meantime, look to find their best version of play for this international date.

For México, these two matches are part of four consecutive dates away from home. Being able to come away with point from both matches in Cincinnati and then against Canada in Edmonton would virtually seal their spot into Qatar 2022.

Despite being in first place in CONCACAF qualifying, Gerardo Martino's side truly impressed very little and received a great deal of criticism in the past few months.

Tigres right back Luis Rodríguez is set to be brought into the starting lineup, thus brining back Julio Domínguez into the middle to replace César Montes and play alongside Moreno.

The biggest question mark for Mexico will be in how they defend their set pieces. This is because, in their previous two encounters against the US, they conceded all four goals via that avenue.

Where Mexico have to find some better form is in their attack as Raúl Jiménez is still trying to find his feet why Jesús Corona is still struggling to find his footing.

USA Probable XI: Zach Steffen; Joe Scally, Walker Zimmerman, Myles Robinson, Antonee Robinson; Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie; Tim Weah, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic

Mexico Probable XI: Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Rodríguez, Julio Domínguez, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo; Héctor Herrera, Andrés Guardado, Edson Alvarez; Jesús Corona, Raúl Jimenez, Hirving Lozano

Head to Head: Games played: 72. Wins USA: 21. Wins Mexico: 15