USA vs Norway Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The United States Men’s Hockey Team is looking to make it four wins in a row Saturday against Norway at the IIHF World Hockey Championships.

In the US, the game (9:15 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on NHL Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Norway online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Norway live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NHL Network is only in “Ultimate” and “Premier,” but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch USA vs Norway live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” bundle or “Sling Blue” plus “Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with NHL Network, and you can get $25 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Norway live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

USA vs Norway Preview

The U.S. sits just one point behind Finland in Group B play, and is tied with Germany in second place. The Americans lost the opening game to Finland, but they have beaten Canada, Kazakhstan and, in their latest match, Latvia in a 4-2 win May 27, making it three straight.

Brian Boyle, who, at 36-years-old is the team’s oldest player, scored one of the U.S.’s four goals, and he said after the win that things are rolling along swimmingly for the group, particularly considering the circumstances.

“The message that we’ve had, we’ve executed,” Boyle said. “We’ve tried to get better each game. With 13 forwards and 7 defensemen, you have different guys playing with different people, but we’re a hard-working team and play above the puck. We’ve tried to earn our offense, and it’s paid off for us.”

So far, the United States has exceeded all expectations, and the team seems to be having fun doing it. “It’s cool,” Boyle added. “We’ve won some games here; we get to see our flag go up and sing our anthem. It’s a proud team in there. We obviously all have a lot to play for, but living in the country we do, with the opportunities we’ve had, we’re so fortunate. It’s certainly a blessing to be able to play.”

On the other side, Norway is coming off a 4-2 loss to Canada on May 26. Thomas Valkvae-Olsen and Mats Roselli-Olsen scored for Norway, while goalkeeper Henrik Haukeland stopped 38 shots.

“We knew they were hungry but a little disappointed that we let in a goal that early because we knew they’d come out hard,” Norwegian forward Mats Rosseli Olsen said after the loss. “That slowed our game down, and we had to adapt. They played a good game and deserved to win.”

It was Norway’s second straight loss in the tournament, so the team will be looking to stop the bleeding here. The Norwegians have scored three goals their four contests, so putting more points up than they have in previous games will be crucial.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.