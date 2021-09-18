USC vs WSU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

USC begins the post-Clay Helton era as they head to Pullman to take on Washington State in a Pac-12 clash on Saturday.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USC vs Washington State online:

USC vs Washington State Preview

USC made the move to fire head coach Clay Helton after a miserable showing in a 42-28 loss to Stanford last week. Helton finished his career at UCS with a record of 46-24, never guiding the Trojans to the College Football Playoff. He took over in 2015, winning just one Rose Bowl and one Pac-12 title.

“It just really felt like the right time, and I think it was the right time for (Helton) as well,” USC athletic director Mike Bohn said. “There’s a sense of knowing when to play things a certain way, and having that gut feeling. I think we had the right one.”

“We had a great offseason with great recruiting and continued investment in the football enterprise,” Bohn said. “In the end, when we really came out, I just don’t think we just had that same sense of belief that with all the resources and all the commitment we’ve put together that we could really aspire to those national championship aspirations that we talk about all the time.”

With Helton gone, his Trojans will have to rebound this week against Washington State on Saturday.

“It hurt, for sure,” veteran safety Isaiah Pola-Mao told The Associated Press. “Coach has always had a huge impact on me. I signed here with him in mind. We wanted him to be the next Pete Carroll. We wanted to lift him up, and for him to be great. Of course, things don’t go our way.”

The game is an interesting spot for Washington State as well after splitting its first two games.

“It’s definitely a crazy business we’re in, especially as of late,” WSU coach Nick Rolovich said. “He did some great things for that place. I know he cares about the kids. He’s still my friend and I wish him the best in his next part of his journey.

“It’s hard on the coaches. It’s hard on their families. But it’s hard on these kids going through a coaching change, whether it’s right or wrong, or how everybody feels – it’s not easy for these guys … to go through that,” Rolovich added. “A lot of question marks go through your brain: ‘What’s the future look like?’ All that stuff. So, that definitely throws a little wrinkle in (the game), but this should not change our approach to the football game we have this weekend.”

Despite the change, USC is a 7.5-point road favorite.