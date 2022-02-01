How to Watch UT vs Texas Tech Basketball Game Online Free

The 14th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders host in-state rivals Texas at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock in a game with important Big 12 implications.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Texas vs Texas Tech online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Texas vs Texas Tech live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Texas vs Texas Tech live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Texas vs Texas Tech live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Texas vs Texas Tech live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Texas vs Texas Tech live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Texas vs Texas Tech Preview

Lubbock is anxiously waiting for this top 25 clash as Texas Tech are flying high. Both Red Raiders and Longhorns come into this game with identical records, but there is one storyline that stands above of all of them.

Texas comes to town with a very familiar face leading the way. Coach Chris Beard returns to his old stomping ground for the first time since leaving for his alma mater in Austin back in 2021. The Irving, Texas native served as head coach at Texas Tech for five years and spent after having been an assistant there for 10 seasons. He led the Red Raiders to a 112-55 mark in his five years as head coach, including runs to the Elite Eight in 2018 and the NCAA Championship Game in 2019.

Obviously, the decision that Beard made during his impressive run with Texas Tech was not seen in the most positive light by Red Raider fans.

The Longhorns come into this game with the top-ranked defense in the nation. Texas is able to stay in several games with that factor in mind and also with an offense that, albeit not explosive, does have constant contributors every single game.

This is why they come into this game on a three-game winning streak after having defeated Tennessee, who were ranked 18th. That game is part of a stretch that have the Longhorns facing the most difficult schedule in February in the country.

Yet it is their erratic play in the second half that has seen them lose significant leads. In their last few games, their offense sputtered. So much their woes that the Longhorns rank 22nd in the nation in least amount of points score in the second half.

The Longhorns now have four consecutive conference games against ranked opponents over the next 12 days (at No. 14 Texas Tech, vs No. 20 Iowa State, vs No. 10 Kansas, and at No. 8 Baylor). This puts them in a situation where they will need to find a sense of consistency in order to be able to once again contend for the conference title.

After losing a double-overtime thriller in Lawrence against Kansas 94-91 and Mississippi State, Texas Tech dropped one spot in the national rankings. That said, the Red Raiders come into this game having won three out of the last four games and find themselves undefeated so far this season in their own backyard. This does not bode well for a Texas team that are 2-4 on the road.

They could be getting a boost in their lineup with the return of starting guard Terrence Shannon. The junior struggled so far in his past five games, as he has only surpassed five points once. His return, though, could be a shot in the arm for Texas Tech after having to sit out the game against Mississppi State this past weekend due to back issues.