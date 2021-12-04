Utah State vs SDSU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 19 San Diego State Aztecs (11-1) will take on the Utah State Aggies (9-3) in the Mountain West Conference Championship at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, December 4.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Utah State vs San Diego State online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: FuboTV will have this game available in 4K

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), Fox 4K (with a compatible 4K streaming device and/or TV) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Utah State vs San Diego State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Utah State vs San Diego State live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with Fox, and you can get your first month for $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Utah State vs San Diego State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Utah State vs San Diego State live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Utah State vs San Diego State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Utah State vs San Diego State Preview

The Aggies are scoring 32.2 points a game, while the Aztecs are averaging 27.7 points per contest. SDSU has had the stinger defense, surrendering just 17.3 points a game. Utah State is giving up 26.3, nearly 10 points more.

Utah State is coming off a 35-10 win over New Mexico last weekend. Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner completed 16 of 23 passes for 306 yards and five touchdowns, leading an offensive attack that racked up 440 total yards in the victory.

“Before the season started a lot of people had questions, even the guys in the locker room,” Bonner said about his team after the win. “New staff, new philosophy, new everything, so there were a lot of questions and you can’t answer those questions until you get into the season. All you can do is work your butt off (and) we did.”

On the other side, the Aztecs have won four games in a row, most recently taking down Boise State, 27-16, last weekend. Quarterback Jordon Brookshire went 11-15 for 192 yards and a score, while also adding 45 yards and a TD on the ground in the win. Brookshire played well enough to be the likely starter again for this matchup, which will be the biggest of the season for both teams.

San Diego State has been solid on both sides of the ball, but their defense has carried them at times this season. They are led by defensive end Cameron Thomas, who has the most QB hits in the nation (18) to go with the most pressures (72). Thomas also has 11.5 sacks (11.5) this season, and he’ll be leading the charge for a unit that promises to be swarming.

“Really excited for this next step because this is what you play for,” SDSU head coach Brady Hoke said. “I think there’s a group of guys who want to have a legacy and part of that legacy is winning championships.”

“It’s something that we’ve worked really hard for and it’s something that we’re really excited to be in this position,” Aztecs senior running back Chance Bell said. “To go out there and win our 22nd conference championship, that’s the goal. That’s been the goal the last five years and we plan on making that happen.”

SDSU is 2-0 in conference championship games.