Utah State vs OSU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Mountain West champion Utah State Aggies square off with the Oregon State Beavers in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday night.

LA Bowl 2021 Preview

The Utah State Aggies (10-3, 6-2 MWC) are fresh off winning their first-ever Mountain West title and look to cap the campaign when they take on the Oregon State Beavers (7-5, 5-4 Pac-12) in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

Aggies first-year head coach Blake Anderson authored quite the comeback story for the program, taking a Utah State team that won a single game last season to the top of the Mountain West this season.

Utah State won the conference championship in impressive fashion, dominating No. 19 San Diego State, 46-13, in the Mountain West Football Championship Game on Dec. 4. It was the first win for the Aggies over a top-25 team since 2015.

Junior quarterback Logan Bonner threw for 318 yards and four TDs and senior wide receiver Brandon Bowling caught eight passes for a career-best 154 yards and two TDs to propel the Aggies to the conference title.

Bonner has thrown the most TDs (36) in program history and at 3,560 passing yards, he is just eight short of breaking Jordan Love’s single-season school record.

Utah State senior wide receiver Devin Thompkins has the most receiving yards (1,589) in a single season in program history. Thompkins was named to the All-American Third-Team as an all-purpose player by The Associated Press.

The Aggies junior running back, Calvin Tyler Jr., will be suiting up against his old mates on Saturday. Tyler Jr. transferred from Oregon State at the end of last season after spending four years with the program. The junior has rushed for 764 yards this season for his new squad.

Utah State should be comfortable away from home this weekend. The Aggies went 7-0 on the road this season for the first time in school history.

Oregon State will be playing in its first bowl game since 2013 and the 18th overall.

The Beavers went 6-0 at home this season, including a win over eventual Pac-12 champion Utah, but won only a single game away from their home stadium.

Leading the charge for the Beavers’ offense this season was redshirt junior running back B.J. Baylor, who tops the Pac-12 with 1,258 rushing yards. Oregon State was 5-1 this season when Baylor tallied 100 yards or more on the ground.

Calling the shots under center for the Beavers is redshirt sophomore QB Chance Nolan, who threw for 19 TDs and 2,414 yards while completing 63.5 percent of his pass attempts.

Nolan’s top target is redshirt senior wide receiver Trevon Bradford, who has 149 career receptions and needs 121 receiving yards to get to the 2,000-yard career milestone.

Oregon State lost its regular-season finale to intrastate rival Oregon, 38-29, on Nov. 27. The Beavers trailed 24-3 at halftime and outscored the Ducks 26-14 in the second half to close the gap under ten.

Nolan threw for a career-best 308 yards and sophomore tight end Luke Musgrave caught seven balls for 85 yards and a TD.

Oregon State leads the all-time series against Utah State, 3-0. The last time the two teams met was in 1998, when Oregon State came out on top, 20-16.