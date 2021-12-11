How to Watch Valdosta State vs Colorado School of Mines Football

The Valdosta State Blazers will host ninth-ranked Colorado School of Mines on Saturday afternoon at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The winner of this game will earn a spot in the DII national football championship.

Valdosta State vs Colorado School of Mines Preview

The fifth-ranked Blazers are poised to get the to national championship game on Saturday but their final obstacle is Mines team that is coming into the game making Mines is making its seventh overall appearance in the NCAA Championship. The program got to this stage three times in a row and four under Gregg Brandon.

For Colorado School of Mines, their season was another successful one as they clinched a share of its 14th Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference title – and unprecedented third in a row – with its 63-0 shutout of Adams State back on Nov. 13. The Orediggers shared the crown with fellow NCAA qualifier Western Colorado at 8-1 in RMAC play.

More importantly, this is t the first time since 2008 that they season extends into the month of December. It could not have come a a more opportune time as this game for the Orediggers is their first semifinal appearance.

This season they were led by Marlon Hill Trophy finalist Michael Zeman. The redshirt senior ended the regular season as the undisputed top running back as he led the NCAA Super Region 4 with 1,272 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Valdosta State, come into this game as champions of Super Region 2 and are one of three top-rated teams coming into this national semifinal. At 11-1 this season with their only loss coming to West Florida on Nov. 13 on the road.

The Blazers are the best offense in DII averaging 526.3 yards per game; of which includes 262.8 yards come from their ground game. The attack is led by dual-threat quarterback Ivory Durham as he threw for 3,047 yards and 27 touchdowns. A great deal of credit has to be given to one of the best offensive lines in the game that gave up only two sacks in 12 games, no other team conceded less.

Four of them were thrown in the 41-17 victory last week over Bowie State. The Blazers were able to churn up 533 total yards on the night with Brian Sands was unstoppable with 10 catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile their ground game was a collective effort as five running backs were able to accumulate 185 yards and a touchdown.