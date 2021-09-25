Where to Watch Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Live in USA

Valencia return home and find themselves in a complicated situation as they face Athletic Club at Mestalla on Saturday. This Round 7 clash of two historic sides in Spanish football with two coaches that absolutely abhor one another find themselves in difficult situations after tough losses midweek.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the match (10:15 a.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream every La Liga match during the 2021-22 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports (including Bundesliga, FA Cup and other international soccer), every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Valencia vs Athletic Preview

These two sides found themselves in the top half of the table in La Liga. For either side to extend that negative streak could have negative repercussions.

Valencia was sharing the lead with Real Madrid until the weekend when they lost to the Merengues 2-1 Now after losing to Sevilla, Valencia are reeling and need to get a win to keep this team in good form.

The home side currently find themselves in third place, but another loss could set them reeling. This is especially true after the Sevilla match where the mistakes they made cost them dearly. One of the players that was criticized heavily for his play was goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who had one of the howlers of the year.

There is very little room for changes as Valencia still have various players injured. Gabriel Paulista, who was the captain in place of Carlos Soler, talked about the blame being spread amongst the defenders.

“We spoke about it before the match. We knew we had to go out focused and not miss on the little details. We failed in that. Sevilla is a great team and they don’t forgive you.”

Athletic Club lost in heartbreaking fashion to Rayo Vallecano courtesy of a 96th minute goal by Radamel Falcao García. Yet that is not the only bit of bad news that Marcelino García Toral had to contend with after falling for the first time at San Mamés.

Marcelino García Toral is in the middle of rotating his players around as his team is in the tail end of a stretch where they played four matches in 14 days. This stretch happens to end facing one of the clubs that he was most successful at. García Toral won the Copa del Rey with Valencia back in 2019, but he would be sacked in September of the year after his comments about the ownership.

Forward Asier Villalibre left the match injured and will not be available for the match this weekend. This ends up expanding the already long list of injured players that they already had

Also Nico Williams left the match because of physical problem, yet there is a chance he could be ready for the match against Los Che as he overcame the cramps that were affecting him.

Valencia probable XI: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Dimitri Foulquier, Gabriel Paulista, Omar Alderete, Toni Lato; Hugo Guillamón, Daniel Wass, Hugo Duro, Yunus Musah Gonçalo Guedes; Helder Costa

Athletic Club probable XI: Unai Simón, Oscar De Marcos, Unai Núñez, Íñigo Martínez, Íñigo Lekue; Iker Muniaín, Mikel Vesga, Oier Zarraga, Nico Williams; Raúl García, Iñaki Williams

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 182 Valencia Wins: 71 (286 goals) Athletic Club Wins: 66 (282 goals) Draws: 45