Is This Actor the New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member?

Some new cast members are expected to join “Vanderpump Rules” for its ninth season, and one of them may have just been revealed.

One year after veteran cats members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired amid a racism scandal alongside newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, and the subsequent exits of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, podcast host Zack Peter shared details on a rumored new replacement cast member that could eventually become the new “number one guy in the group.”

Actor Ryan Malaty Is Rumored to be The New Guy on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

On a recent episode of the #No Filter With Zack Peter” podcast, it was revealed that actor Ryan Malaty has reportedly joined the cast of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“There is casting rumors that there is this new guy named Ryan that has been cast on Vanderpump Rules,” Peter said. “And so Vanderpump Rules last year went through the whole racism scandal. We had the tweets from Max and Brett, we had Stassi and Kristen, then we had Jax and Brittany that exited the show. So now they’ve introduced another straight, white guy as the latest addition to Vanderpump Rules, and there is no inkling of any diversity joining the cast.”

While Peter noted that Malaty is “a cutie” and has “got muscles,” he also cracked that he’s “basic Ryan” and appears to be a “total doucheboy” much like the previous male stars on the Bravo hit.

Malaty is a Los Angeles-based actor with an IMDB profile that includes roles n the 2016 TV series “Youthful Daze” and 2018’s “My Dead Ex.” He also has a past reality TV resume on MTV’s matchmaking show, “Are You the One?” Peter said that Malaty’s persona on “Are You the One?” had a “vintage Vanderpump Rules” vibe.

Malaty is followed by “Vanderpump Rules” cast member James Kennedy on Instagram, and he follows both Kennedy and his fiance Raquel Leviss, who is a server at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant SUR, where “Vanderpump Rules” is filmed. It is unclear if Malaty has been working at SUR or Vanderpump’s TomTom bar.

Lisa Vanderpump Recently Confirmed There Will Be Several New Cast Members on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

While Peter claimed Malaty is the only new cast member so far, Lisa Vanderpump has been vocal about the fact that there will be some new faces when “Vanderpump Rules” return from its long hiatus.

“We’ve got a couple of new people,” the SUR owner recently told Entertainment Tonight. “We’ve lost a couple of people along the way, but we’ve still got a big cast of people that are very familiar with each other — sometimes a little too familiar — but it’s got a lot of great energy behind it.”

“Vanderpump Rules” has long been criticized for its lack of diversity in the cast, but Vanderpump has maintained that the staff at SUR is extremely diverse. She also noted that it is up to her employees to work their way into the show by showing off their personalities when the cameras are rolling.

“It’s really up to people that want to be front and center,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, I’m always all about that. Our companies are like the United Nations.”

