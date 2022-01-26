VCU vs Davidson Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

No. 25 Davidson (16-2) and VCU (11-5) will meet on Wednesday in a rematch of a thriller less than a month ago.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

VCU vs Davidson Preview

VCU and Davidson came down to the wire the last time the Atlantic 10 Conference rivals met.

Adrian “Ace” Baldwin Jr. missed twice in the final four seconds when the VCU Rams fell shy of the Davidson Wildcats 63-61 on Jan. 18. Davidson went on a 9-0 run late after trailing 59-53 in a game that saw seven lead changes and eight ties.

Davidson knocks down VCU

Baldwin put that game behind him with 11 points, seven steals, six assists, and five rebounds in a 70-54 win over St. Joseph on Jan. 22. He averages 10.3 points, 5.4 assists, 3.2 steals, and 2.9 rebounds per game.

“Ace is really smart,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said per Field Level Media. “He knew what happened last game down the stretch. We saw a better Ace today. He looked like a point guard today who was in charge of the clock.”

Davidson comes into the rematch with a top-25 ranking for the first time since 2015. The Wildcats haven’t lost since a Nov. 18 defeat against New Mexico State, 75-64.

Davidson’s 15-game winning streak includes a victory over then-No. 10 Alabama, 79-78, on Dec. 21. The Wildcats built a 79-69 lead with 1:44 left and held off the Crimson Tide in the end.





“Teams are targeting us clearly as a very good team,” Davidson head coach Bob McKillop said per Field Level Media.

Davidson had to grind one out in its last victory at Fordham, 69-66 on Jan. 22. Foster Loyer and Luka Brajkovic sealed a tight game at the free-throw line for the Wildcats.

Loyer averages 15.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per contest. Brajkovic posts 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 blocks per contest.

NBA Draft prospect Hyunjung Lee leads the Wildcats in scoring 16.2 points per night. He also averages 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

VCU’s leading scorer, Vince Williams, averages 12.2 points per game. He also posts six rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.2 blocks per contest.

“He just has a really good nose for the ball,” VCU head coach Mike Rhoads said per Wayne Epps of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “He’s just a good athlete. And so it carries over to the basketball court.”