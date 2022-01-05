VCU vs Dayton Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The VCU Rams and Dayton Flyers kick off their respective Atlantic 10 campaigns when the two conference foes meet on Wednesday night at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of VCU vs Dayton online:

VCU vs Dayton Preview

The VCU Rams (7-4) and Dayton Flyers (8-5) are set to face off in their Atlantic 10 conference opener on Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio.

Both squads have been impacted by COVID-19 protocols, with each having their first two conference contests postponed.

The Rams haven’t played since a 66-46 win over Florida Atlantic on Dec. 15. Since then, they’ve had four games called off, including non-conference games against Penn State and New Hampshire that were canceled and A-10 games against George Mason and Davidson which were postponed.

The Rams were affected by the virus last season as well when they were forced to withdraw from the NCAA Tournament prior to their first-round matchup in March.

VCU head coach Mike Rhoades told reporters during a weekly press conference on Monday that the Rams were cleared to play for Wednesday’s game. Rhoades, who came down with Covid, talked about what a tough stretch it has been for his group.

“It sucks, and it knocks you out,” Rhoades said. “Some of our guys had symptoms, and some of them didn’t, but it knocks them out of playing basketball. The No. 1 thing is when you do get back, let’s not take it for granted. Let’s appreciate it.”

With limited time to practice over the last couple of weeks, Rhoades and company have done the best they can to keep the team sharp.

“A lot of individual stuff. A lot of passing and shooting, for all of us,” said Rhoades during his press conference. “And honestly it was just the guys that were available to be in the gym, just to get them in the gym. …

“… Move them around, sweat a little bit and just try to get everybody else healthy. And then trying to keep people away from each other so we didn’t have new guys go into protocol. So, we had a couple days where it was really only one, two and then a third guy.”

VCU comes into Wednesday night riding a four-game win streak. In the win over Florida Atlantic, the Rams forced a season-best 25 turnovers and outscored the Owls in the paint, 36-18.

Leading the way for VCU was senior guard KeShawn Curry, who scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field.

Freshman forward Jalen DeLoach put up a season-high nine points and senior forward Vince Williams Jr. added a team-best eight rebounds in the win.

Dayton hasn’t taken the floor since a 69-60 win over Southern at home on Dec. 21. They had their first two A-10 contests postponed with Rhode Island and St. Bonaventure due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Flyers are being paced by sophomore Toumani Camara and freshman DaRon Holmes II, who are both averaging 10.4 points per game this season.

The 6-10 Holmes is a swat machine, recording 30 blocks in 13 games.

Camara tallied his second double-double of the season against Southern when he scored 13 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.

VCU leads the all-time series between the two programs, 11-6. The Rams beat the Flyers three times last season, including a 73-68 win in the A-10 quarterfinals.