A Very Chrisley Christmas 2021 Streaming: How to Watch Online

The Chrisley family is headed to NBC for “A Very Chrisley Christmas,” airing Wednesday, December 15 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

'A Very Chrisley Christmas' 2021 Preview





Chrisley Knows Best | Top 10 Holiday Moments | on USA Network Check out the best holiday moments from Todd, Julie, Chase, Nanny Faye and the rest of the Chrisley family. Watch every Chrisley episode now at usa.app.link/ChrisleyKnowsBest-YT. Watch full episodes on the free USA app. ►► SUBSCRIBE: usanet.tv/CKB-YTSub ►► WATCH FULL EPISODES NOW: usa.app.link/WatchCKB ►► VISIT USA’S OFFICIAL SITE: usanet.tv/USA_Website #USANetwork #ChrisleyKnowsBest More About Chrisley Knows… 2020-11-26T00:59:49Z

In this holiday special, everybody’s favorite reality family from the USA network is jumping over to NBC to spread some holiday cheer.

The NBC press release description reads:

Nanny Faye is feeling nostalgic this year and offers to have Christmas morning at her house. After Todd reluctantly agrees to the new holiday plans, he goes head-to-head with Nanny on decorations in a battle of “couture vs. kitsch.” When Chloe finds out about the change of plans, she is concerned that Santa won’t be able to find her at Nanny’s house. Savannah helps her craft a letter to the North Pole but Todd forgets to send it off. After a series of blunders and holiday hijinks, the Chrisley family needs a Christmas miracle to save the big day.

In an interview with E! Online, Todd revealed that it was “so difficult” for him to let his mom host Christmas because he doesn’t want to burden her — and also because she has horrible taste.

“It was so difficult for me. My mother decided that she wanted to host Christmas, and Christmas was always a big thing for her when we were growing up. But she’s older now and I try not to put anything on her,” said the reality TV star. “I want us to do the heavy lifting. When she said, ‘No, I want to do Christmas, I want to do it my way,’ it was like… she doesn’t have good taste. This tree is going to look like a damn Charlie Brown Christmas tree and that’s not what my kids have grown up with.”

He continued, “Julie just said to me, ‘It’s not about that. It’s about letting her feel like she gave a wonderful holiday, so let’s just let her do it.’ … Keep in mind, Julie has literally spent fortunes on doing Christmas from the time that we’ve been together, and it’s all about making sure her trees are perfect. And now she’s giving me the advice that it’s not about how the tree looks, it’s about the people who surround it. I think that’s the lesson you’ll get out of that episode because the tree is certainly not decorated to perfection.”

Georgia real estate tycoon Todd Chrisley and his brood have been yukking it up on the USA Network since 2014 on “Chrisley Knows Best” and its spinoffs, “According to Chrisley,” “What’s Cooking With Julie Chrisley,” “Growing Up Chrisley,” and “Chrisley Confessions.”

The family includes patriarch Todd, his wife Julie, oldest children Lindsie and Kyle, who are Todd’s from his marriage to ex-wife Teresa, Todd and Julie’s children together Chase, Savannah, and Grayson, plus Kyle’s daughter Chloe, who is being raised by Todd and Julie, and Nanny Faye, Todd’s mother.

“A Very Chrisley Christmas” airs Wednesday, December 15 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.