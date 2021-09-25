Villanova vs Penn State Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 6-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions look to keep rolling when they meet the FCS’ No. 7/11-ranked Villanova Wildcats on Saturday at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Villanova vs Penn State online:

Villanova vs Penn State Preview

The Penn State Nittany Lions will look to keep their foot on the gas and not letdown this weekend after a huge statement win over Auburn propelled them to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Penn State will play host to the undefeated Villanova Wildcats, who come into the game ranked No. 7 in the FCS Coaches Poll and No. 11 in the STATS FCS Rankings.

The Nittany Lions are riding a wave of momentum, having taken down two ranked teams in their first three games for the first time in program history. Playing in front of the ninth-largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history (109,958), Penn State held on to defeat Auburn last Saturday in primetime, 28-20.

Leading the way for Penn State was their redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford, who completed 28-of-33 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns. One of those TD tosses went to wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who found the endzone for the sixth straight game, going back to last season. Dotson had a career-best 10 catches for 78 yards and the score.

The Nittany Lions were paced on the defensive side of the ball by junior linebacker Brandon Smith, who made a career-high 10 tackles.

Villanova will be the last out-of-conference opponent that Penn State will face before the Nittany Lions jump into the Big Ten gauntlet, which will include a matchup with No. 5 Iowa on October 9th.

The Wildcats are off to a hot start, averaging 45.3 points per game through the first three weeks.

Villanova comes into Saturday’s contest off a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Richmond last Saturday, in which the Wildcats scored 21 points in the game’s last five minutes.

Wildcats quarterback Daniel Smith threw for 350 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for two scores in the 34-27 win. Smith transferred from Campbell University and had a breakout season in his debut for Villanova in 2019, finishing ninth in the Walter Payton Award voting, which goes to the FCS’ top offensive player.

Smith’s top weapon is wide receiver Jaaron Hayek, who leads the Wildcats in receptions and receiving yards. The junior has caught three TDs in the season’s first three games.

Wildcats running back Justin Covington is averaging just over 100 yards per game this season. Covington, a graduate student, led all of FCS in rushing and yards per carry in 2019 before suffering a season-ending injury in week 6.

Villanova packs a punch with an opportunistic defense that has combined for eight interceptions, two fumble recoveries, eight sacks and 23 tackles for loss in the team’s first three contests. The Wildcats have allowed only 89 total yards on the ground and rank second in the FCS in total defense.

Saturday’s matchup between Penn State and Villanova will be the first meeting between the two Pennsylvania schools since 1951. The Nittany Lions lead the all-time series 5-3-1, which dates back to 1902.