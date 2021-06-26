Wales vs Denmark 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Wales and Denmark square off in the Round of 16 in the Euro 2021 tournament Saturday at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

In the United States, the match (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Wales vs Denmark and every other Euro 2020 match (which will all be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC) online:

Wales vs Denmark Preview

Wales made the Round of 16 as the second team in Group A behind Italy. After coming to a draw against Switzerland in the first match of the tournament, Wales beat Turkey 2-0 before losing to Italy, 1-0.

Wales defender Connor Roberts said after the game that his team may have gotten to this point because multiple opponents overlooked them. “We weren’t expected to get out of the group and we managed to do that,” Roberts said, adding:

“We’re always underestimated I think. You look at our squad, we’ve got really good players all over the field. We were in a group with three really good teams. It was almost a 50-50 group apart from Italy. We were underestimated. I don’t know if it was because some players hadn’t played as much as they wanted to last season or whatever. But we’ve played well in this tournament in patches and anything from here is a bonus.”

On the other side, the Denmark squad were the runners-up in Group B despite losing two of their first three matches in the tourney. After dropping games to Finland 1-0 and Belgium, 2-1, Denmark beat Russia 4-1 in the final match of the group stage.

The Danish side, of course, had the biggest scare of the tournament when star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during their opening game against Finland. Eriksen is expected to make a full recovery, and the team has since recovered from his unexpected exit from the tourney.

“The motivation, the team spirit, the friendship among the players was amazing. We played three games on a very high level and if someone deserves this it’s our players. I can’t imagine how they managed to come back from what they went through, so a big credit to the boys,” Denmark gaffer Kasper Hjulmand said after his team’s win over Russia.

These two teams have played each other 10 times before, with Denmark winning six of the 10. We’ll see who comes out on top in this one.

Wales Predicted Lineup: Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Daniel James, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Gareth Bale; Kieffer Moore.

Denmark Predicted Lineup: Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Jannik Vestergaard; Daniel Wass, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Martin Braithwaite, Mikkel Damsgaard; Yussuf Poulsen

