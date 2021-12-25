How to Watch Warriors vs Suns Game Online for Free

The top two teams in the NBA clash on Christmas when the Golden State Warriors (26-6) head to the Footprint Center to take on the Phoenix Suns (26-5).

Warriors vs Suns Preview

Golden State is averaging 111.5 points (4th in the NBA) and 46.5 rebounds (5th in NBA) a game, while Phoenix is netting 111.8 points (3rd in NBA) and 46.2 boards (6th in NBA) per contest, so these two squads are fairly evenly matched.

The Warriors are coming off a 113-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on December 23. Stephen Curry had a huge night, putting up 46 points, while Gary Payton was also a force, helping his team hold Ja Morant to 21 points on the night.

Next up is a Christmas showdown with the Hawks, which Golden State head coach Steve Kerr has mixed feelings about, particularly since his team also traveled during the holiday season last year.

“Generally I like playing on Christmas,” Kerr said after the win over Memphis. “It’s exciting. I love playing at home on Christmas. That way you can still have a good family day Christmas morning with the kids and then go to the arena later. It’s tough being on the road for Christmas, but it’s part of being in the NBA,” he said, adding:

“It is an honor to play on Christmas — it’s a showcase and everybody’s watching — but I do think there should be a rule in the NBA that you can’t be on the road two years in a row. Just making that clear. Because last year we were in Milwaukee and this year we’ll be in Phoenix, and that doesn’t seem right.”

On the other side, the Suns are fresh from a 113-101 win over the Thunder on Thursday. Devin Booker led all scorers with 30 points, and he added seven rebounds and seven assists, finishing with an impressive stat line. He had help from Cameron Johnson, who chipped in 21 points and nine boards, and big man Deandre Ayton, who finished with a double-double (19 points, 12 rebounds).

“It’s just a fun team to play for,” Johnson said after the win. “You see guys coming out, playing hard and when we win games, we’re just excited to play basketball. It’s like we were when we were kids. That’s the beauty of it.”

He’s also a bit more excited to play on Christmas day than Kerr seems to be. “It’s like a dream come true,” Johnson said. “Playing on Christmas, getting out there, super excited for that.”

Here’s a look at the injury reports for both teams heading into the game:

Golden State: Andre Iguodala (right knee soreness) is TBD. Damion Lee (health and safety protocols), Andrew Wiggins (health and safety protocols), Jordan Poole (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out.

Phoenix: Frank Kaminsky (right knee stress reaction), Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) and Dario Saric (torn right ACL) are out.