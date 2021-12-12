UW vs Clemson Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Clemson Tigers will face off against the Washington Huskies in the men’s soccer national championship on Sunday.

The match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of UW vs Clemson online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UW vs Clemson live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch UW vs Clemson live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPNU, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UW vs Clemson live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch UW vs Clemson live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch UW vs Clemson live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

UW vs Clemson Soccer 2021 Preview

For the Clemson Tigers the path to a potentially winning their third national championship, their first in 34 years, ended up going through the Pac-12. The eight-seeded Tigers defeated top-seeded Oregon State in a penalty shootout over in the semifinals.

Clemson were able to get past top-ranked Oregon State and then ACC rivals Notre Dame via penalties to get to this stage. What made this win against the Irish that much more special was that it was their first win in three tried against them this season.

After ending the 90 minutes and then the two extra time session knotted up at a goal a piece, it was once again the poise of the penalty takers. In the end, though it was senior goalkeeper George Marks that put Clemson over the top as he made a pair of critical saves to help his team advance to their first national championship game since 2015.

On that last occasion, the Tigers fell to eventual champs Stanford.

“The character of our team is something we’ve relied on throughout the course of the year, and it turned up again tonight,” said Head Coach Mike Noonan. “It was a good college soccer game, and we are very thankful and humbled that we were able to advance.”

For the second-ranked Huskies, this is their maiden voyage into collegiate soccer’s biggest stage and doing so against a program that got to this point in five previous occasions.

They were able to get past the third-ranked Georgetown Hoyas thanks to goals from redshirt junior Lucas Meek and junior defender Charlie Ostrem. They also were able to ice the match after Georgetown got a goal back in the 80th minute courtesy of Zach Riviere.

“I’m just very proud of our guys,” said head coach Jamie Clark regarding the performance of his team in the match. “That’s a really good Georgetown team. They were certainly good enough to move on today. We’ve been seizing moments lately. In soccer, if you take advantage of your moments, you’re going to keep winning your games.”

This marks the second-ever matchup between the squads and the first time in 25 years, with the Huskies winning the sole meeting 4-1 in 1996.