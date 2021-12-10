UW vs Georgetown Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Washington Huskies and Georgetown Hoyas meet in the men’s soccer national semifinals at the 2021 College Cup on Friday night in Cary, North Carolina.

The match (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Washington vs Georgetown online:

UW vs Georgetown Soccer 2021 Preview

The second-seeded Washington Huskies (17-1-2) face-off with the third-seeded Georgetown Hoyas (18-2-1) in the nightcap of Friday’s College Cup doubleheader at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

Washington advanced to the College Cup for the first time in their program history with a 2-0 win over No. 10 Saint Louis in the quarterfinal round last Saturday. The Huskies had lost in the quarters in back-to-back seasons prior to this year.

Junior forward Gio Miglietti scored the Huskies’ two goals against Saint Louis, less than five minutes apart in the first half.

Saint Louis, who came into the match as the lone remaining unbeaten team in the nation, kept the pressure on Washington with a barrage of shots throughout the game. The Billikens ended up with 17 total shots and three on goal, which were all saved by Washington sophomore goalkeeper Sam Fowler, en route to his fourth career postseason shutout.

The Huskies feature two of the 15 semifinalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy, in junior Dylan Teves and senior Ryan Sailor. The award has been presented annually since 1967 and honors the national player of the year.

Teves leads Washington with 12 goals and 31 points on the season. The junior scored a hat-trick in back-to-back NCAA Tournament games this November, against Portland in the second round and Indiana in the third round.

Sailor, a team captain, is tied for second in goals for Washington with six and was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the All-Pac-12 First Team.

Georgetown will be playing in their second College Cup in three seasons, after defeating West Virginia in penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw through double overtime in the quarterfinals last Saturday.

Junior Dante Polvara converted a penalty kick for the Hoyas in the 67th minute to tie the game at one. Georgetown would then go on to make all four PKs in the shootout, off the feet of junior Stefan Stojanovic, seniors Zach Riviere and Aidan Rocha, and freshman Joe Buck.

Georgetown head coach Brian Wiese was proud of his team’s effort to get past West Virginia and make it to the season’s final weekend.

“I’m really proud of the guys, our reserves that came on gave us some good, important minutes,” said Wiese. “We had an incredible crowd giving us energy I thought everyone showed up and performed really well today.”

Hoyas senior goalkeeper Giannis Nikopolidis recorded five saves in the win.

Similar to Washington, Georgetown also boasts two MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalists, in midfielders Polvara and Sean Zawadzki.

Polvara leads the Hoyas in scoring this season with seven goals and six assists for 20 points. He was named the 2021 Big East Midfielder of the Year and a First Team All-Big East selection.

Zawadzki, a senior, was named the 2021 Big East Defensive Player of the Year and was also selected as a member of the First Team All-Big East.

The winner of Washington-Georgetown will take on the winner of Friday night’s first semifinal matchup between No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 8 Clemson. The national championship game will be played on Sunday in Cary, N.C.