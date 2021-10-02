How to Watch Alabama A&M vs Grambling State Football 2021

The Grambling State Tigers football team will host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in SWAC action on Saturday.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) isn't on TV anywhere

Alabama A&M vs Grambling State Preview

The Bulldogs rode Aqeel Glass’s arm to a 45-35 home victory over Division II’s Tuskegee Golden Tigers a week ago. The defending SWAC champions and Black college national champions improved to 3-0 on the season.

Glass, a graduate-student quarterback, connected on 27 of 39 passes for 405 yards and 4 touchdowns to go with a pair of interceptions, his first picks of the campaign.

He’s tossed for 1,065 yards and 10 scores on the season.

“He really understands the game,” A&M head coach Connell Maynor told Black News Channel’s James Hill this week. “The game is really moving slow for him. Pre-snap, post-snap, he understands what they’re trying to do to us, what we’re trying to do to them, and that’s what makes him who he is. But his biggest asset is he can get us in an out of plays, man. If we call a bad play, he can check it and get us into a good play.”

Maynor added: “We don’t get caught in that situation too many times, but the couple times that we do, he always makes a good check and gets us out of it. He’s doing a great job with that. Working the pocket, he’s doing a good job.”

Running back Gary Quarles carried 24 times for a career-high 164 rushing yards; two of those rushes ended in the end zone. The 5-foot-6 senior added a pair of grabs for 39 more yards.

The week prior, Quarles amassed 147 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown in the team’s first SWAC test of the season, a 30-27 road victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

“He makes us complete on offense,” Maynor said following the win over the Wildcats, according to HBCU Sports. “He’s an every-down back. He can do it on first, second, and third down. He’s a tough, tough football player. He might be undersized a little bit, but his heart probably the biggest on the team.”

Grambling State dropped their first conference tilt of the season last week, falling 24-10 to the Prairie View A&M Panthers to slip to 1-3 overall. The Panthers outgained the Tigers 409-234.

Tigers freshman quarterback Noah Bodden made his collegiate debut, relieving junior Elijah Walker late in the third quarter. Bodden, the fourth signal caller to see the field for Grambling State this season, completed 3 of 11 passes for 24 yards.

On Monday, Grambling State head coach Broderick Fobbs revealed Bodden will get the start against A&M.

“We haven’t played well at that position the last three or four years,” Fobbs said, according to HBCU Gameday. “We feel that we have a kid that has the opportunity to be a really good quarterback for us. You know that’s one position that you just can’t hide.”