How to Watch Alabama A&M vs UAB Basketball Today

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-2) head to Bartow Arena to take on the University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers (3-1) on Sunday, November 21.

Alabama A&M vs UAB Basketball 2021 Preview

UAB is coming off its first loss of the season, falling 66-63 to South Carolina on Thursday night. Jordan Walker led the way for the Blazers with 15 points, while Quan Jackson and Michael Ertel added 12 points apiece in the loss.

“I want to make an impact on both sides of the floor,” Jackson said after the game. “But defense is where it’s easy for me, I can use my speed and length. I want to be a gnat versus my opponent. I want to bother opponent every chance I get, aggravate him every chance I get.”

“Offensively, we were very uncharacteristically poor in a number of areas but here we are,” University of Alabama-Birmingham coach Andy Kennedy said after the loss. “We had two or three opportunities, a couple of clean looks from behind the 3 to take the lead. Our inability to knock down and force them to play from behind — we had Jordan Walker on a drive, we get nothing, we had a couple of silly turnovers in the lane. We’re a team that typically does not turn it over 15 times and I got 10 out of two of my most experienced guys.”

On the other side, Alabama A&M has lost two in a row, most recently falling to the Cincinnati Bearcats, 89-66, this week. Junior forward Jalen Johnson led all scorers with 30 points, but he didn’t get much help. Junior guard Garrett Hicks was the only other player to average in double figures for the Bulldogs, netting 11 points. A&M shot just 37.1% from the floor and 30% from downtown in an uneven performance.

Things won’t get any easier for the Bulldogs here. They’re only averaging 65.0 points a game, and that won’t cut it against a hungry Alabama-Birmingham squad.

With UAB fresh from its first loss of the season, the Blazers don’t want a losing streak to start now — and Kennedy has his team focused on getting better.

“Even though this is our first loss of the year and no one likes that, this is the type of game we needed early to get a reality check, look in the mirror and man up and say these are the things that we have to do in order to be a good team,” Kennedy said.