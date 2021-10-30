Where to Watch Alcorn State vs Southern Football 2021

Alcorn State will head to Baton Rouge to theSouthern University Jaguars on Saturday in a vital SWAC clash. The Braves look to remain unbeaten in conference play as they visit Ace W. Mumford Stadium and will try to build on a four-game winning streak against a very tough Southern squad.

Alcorn State vs Southern Preview

For the Braves, their offense functions based on how Felix Harper performs. The senior was already a quarterback with NFL potential, but decided to return for his senior year and up to now it was not a bad decision.

The 2019 SWAC Offensive Player fo the Year, struggled early on, but was able to right the ship in the past few weeks. Harper so far threw for 1,479 yards through the air. More importantly, he’s shown good generalship and decision-making skills based on his touchdown to interception ratio.

He is also a very important part of the rushing game having run for 158 on 70 carries and scored five touchdowns.

The big question mark for this team is how their defense will raise their game when the stakes become much more important the closer you get to the end of the season. That said, when you see the amount of yards the defense does concede, one also has to see that this team creates turnovers, which was key for their bak-to-back division titles.

After their loss to Prairie View A&M, Southern fell for the second time in their last three games and make this challenge one that they must win. Losing their Homecoming game was a big blow, as they were basically eliminated from contention in the SWAC West Division.

For the Jaguars, this is an atypical situation compared to previous years where they were contesting the title until the last weeks of the season. This reality puts the team in the role of a spoiler this weekend. Keep in mind that the The Jaguars have been the Braves whipping boys in recent memory, losing nine of the last 10 meetings on the field. Southern's only victory in that span was a 41-33 decision in 2016. Among those nine losses were a 48-7 shellacking in 2015 and a 56-16 rout in 2014. Southern’s defenses have allowed an average of 37.7 points in the 10 games, with Alcorn getting at least 44 points four times.

Offensively, South will once again look to Kobe Dillon. The freshman running back was included on the 22-player watch list for this year’s Jerry Rice Award. This award is presented to the top freshman in the FCS.

Dillon is the leading rusher on the team with 476 yards and four touchdowns.