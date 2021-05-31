How to Watch Altitude Sports Without Cable

If you live in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming or another local market, there is now an easy way to watch Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche or Colorado Rapids games on Altitude Sports: AT&T TV.

AT&T TV is currently the only streaming service that includes Altitude in its channel packages, so if you’re in-market but you’ve either cut the cable cord or you have Comcast–whose dispute with Altitude continues to rage on–this is your clear-cut best option.

With Game 5 between the Nuggets and Blazers set to air only on Altitude for in-market fans, here’s everything you need to know to sign up for a free trial and watch a live stream of Altitude on your computer, phone, Roku or other streaming device:

Note: Altitude is only available in select markets. You can check here if it’s available in your area

AT&T TV offers four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Altitude Sports is included in the “Choice” and above bundles, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial:

Note: The free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 after you select “Secure checkout.” If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days.

After signing up for AT&T TV, you can watch a live stream of Altitude Sports on the AT&T TV app (full device compatibility below) or the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

How Much Do the AT&T TV Packages With Altitude Cost?

As previously mentioned, there are three AT&T TV channel packages that include Altitude:

Choice: $84.99 per month; includes Altitude, ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, TNT, ABC, Fox, FS1, MLB Network, one year of HBO Max. 90+ total channels

Ultimate: $94.99 per month; includes everything in the “Choice” package plus NHL Network, Golf Channel and more. 130+ total channels

Premier: $139.99 per month; includes everything in the “Ultimate” package plus HBO, Cinemax, Starz, Showtime and more. 140+ total channels

Again, no matter what channel package or add-ons you pick, new subscribers will pay $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days.

After that, you can still cancel whenever you want. Just like with all streaming services, there’s no annual contract.

What Streaming Devices Can You Watch Altitude On?

Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch Altitude Sports on the AT&T TV app, which is currently available on the following streaming devices:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

Samsung Smart TV

Android phone or tablet

iPhone or iPad

You can also watch on your computer via a Chrome or Safari browser.

How to Watch if You’re Out of Market

There’s no option to watch a dedicated live stream of Altitude Sports if you’re out of market, but if you’re here looking for a way to watch the Nuggets vs Blazers Game 5, out-of-market viewers can watch the game on NBA TV. You can watch a live stream of that via any of the following options:

NBA TV comes with FuboTV’s Sports add-on, which can be included along with the main channel bundle in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Blazers vs Nuggets Game 5 live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBA TV is included in the “Choice” and above bundles (ESPN, ABC and TNT are also included in those bundles), but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Blazers vs Nuggets Game 5 live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 (which will simulcast ABC games) and TNT are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle, while NBA TV is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all the channels for the NBA playoffs, and you can get $25 off your first month:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Blazers vs Nuggets Game 5 live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

