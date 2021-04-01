How to Watch Angels Games Online Without Cable 2021

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are hungry to snap a six-year postseason drought as they begin their much-anticipated 2021 campaign.

Angels games in 2021 will be locally televised on Bally Sports West (rebranded from Fox Sports West), while some will be on MLB Network (out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports West), and others may be nationally televised on ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every Angels game in 2021, including options for both in-market and out-of-market fans:

AT&T TV is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports West, so if you live in-market, this is the only way to watch every Angels game live online without cable.

There are four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, Fox and FS1 are included in every bundle, while Bally Sports West and MLB Network are included in the “Choice” and above bundles.

The “Choice” channel package is $84.99 per month, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Angels game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Angels games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Angels games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, most Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Angels games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Angels games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Angels games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ will have at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has college baseball and other college sports, UFC, international soccer and dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Angels 2021 Season Preview

2020: 26-34, fourth place

Manager: Joe Maddon (second season)

Key additions: OF Dexter Fowler, SS José Iglesias, RHP Raisel Iglesias, LHP José Quintana, RHP Alex Cobb, C Kurt Suzuki, LHP Alex Claudio, RHP Aaron Slegers, GM Perry Minasian

Key losses: SS Andrelton Simmons, RHP Hansel Robles, RHP Julio Teherán, RHP Keynan Middleton, RHP Cam Bedrosian, RHP Noé Ramirez, RHP Matt Andriese, GM Billy Eppler

After another year watching the postseason on the couch, the Angels are eager to make a run at a playoff spot and prevent wasting yet another year of perennial MVP contender Mike Trout’s prime.

The Angels did show some potential down the stretch during last year’s condensed season, going 17-9.

“At the end of last year we had, I think, a great month,” Trout said. “I think we had one of the best records in baseball, but the season was shortened. Obviously, we needed to come out hotter at the start, but the last few weeks of the season, man, we played good baseball. And now, we’ve added a few guys, so I think we can build off that.”

The Angels have some star-power in Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon, but will need to get production from the entire roster to become a contender. The Angels have made the playoffs just once since 2010.

“Everybody’s mentality in the clubhouse is to win the division,” Trout said. “We just have to take it one step at a time, one game at a time and see where it goes. We have a good group of guys with chemistry. The atmosphere in that clubhouse is loose. We’re excited for this year.”

The new faces in LA include Jose Iglesias, Dexter Fowler, Alex Cobb, and Raisel Iglesias, and signed Jose Quintana, Kurt Suzuki, and Alex Claudio. All were part of a fairly busy offseason for first-year general manager Perry Minasian.

The Angels are looking to utilize a six-man rotation that will include Dylan Bundy, Andrew Heaney, Alex Cobb, Griffin Canning, Jose Quintana and Ohtani. Bundy will start Opening Day for the Angels.

“We’ve got five, six, seven guys who can go out there and who we feel good about,” Bundy told reporters. “We just have to go out there and execute and try not to do anything that we’re not accustomed to doing.”

Maddon believes in the talent on the Angels roster, but just wants to see better execution on the field after what he saw in the spring.

“Stuff and ability is there,” Maddon said. “It’s execution, selectivity, sequencing, whatever you want to call it. But the stuff is definitely good enough.”

The Angels are projected to finish with an 87-75 record and second in the AL West, per Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA projections for 2021.

