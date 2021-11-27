Where to Watch App State vs Georgia Southern Football Today

The Georgia Southern Eagles (3-8) will head to Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone to face the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-2) on Saturday, November 27.

The game (2:30 p.m. ET start time) isn't on TV anywhere

Georgia Southern vs Appalachian State Football 2021 Preview

The Eagles are fresh from a 34-17 loss at the hands of 13th ranked BYU on November 20. Georgia Southern quarterback Connor Cigelske completed 11 of 14 passes for 122 yards and an interception, and the Eagles offense managed just 268 total yards all game.

Still, some are grateful for the opportunity to compete after a rough 2020 season shortened by the pandemic. Georgia Southern interim coach Clay Helton, who was fired earlier this season from his job as head coach at USC, is one of those people.

“I can tell you what,” Helton said, per The Washington Post, “I’m so happy right now. I’m traveling on a two-lane road with semis going by me, and I’m loving every second of it. … The college athletes, they get that experience only one time. You, me, the administration, we all have jobs because of these young people. There might be 25 seniors that are going through the last moments of their college experience.”

On the other side, the Mountaineers have won five straight, most recently handily taking Troy down, 45-7, last weekend. Appalachian State QB Chase Brice went 17-24 for 212 yards, three TDs and two picks in the victory.

“We went for it on fourth down five times,” Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark said after the game. “Those are momentum changers when you get another set of downs, and when we don’t get it we have faith in our defense.”

Their defense did not disappoint against Troy, allowing just 149 total yards and 3.6 yards per play. “Very proud of our program to come down to Troy, get a big win and seal the East,” Clark added. “That was our goal all year long, to win our division and play for a championship.”

Now, these two longtime rivals clash in the annual Deeper Than Hate matchup.

“It’s hate week,” Georgia Southern linebacker Eldrick Robinson II said about the game. “Everybody goes up a notch, the intensity goes up a notch. I just love playing in games like that.”

The Mountaineers are the heavy favorites, as they’re putting up 36.5 points a game on offense, and allowing 20.4 points to opponents per contest. The Eagles are averaging 21.8 points a game, while surrendering 31.8 points a game to their opponents.