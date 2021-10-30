Where to Watch ULM vs Appalachian State Football 2021

Appalachian State host Louisiana-Monroe in a crucial Sun Belt Conference clash in Boone, North Carolina. For the Warhawks it will be the first in a long series of road games while keeping their title hope alive.

ULM vs Appalachian State Preview

Saturday's game marks the seventh meeting between ULM and App State. The Mountaineers have won five of the first six meetings between the two schools, including last year's 31-13 win on Oct. 31 in Monroe. App State won the last meeting in Boone, 52-7, on Oct. 19, 2019. ULM's lone win in the series was a 52-45 victory on Nov. 4, 2017 in Monroe.

A difficult season proves to be so far one where they have experienced a great deal of growth for the future. What proved to be a success for the visitors is the production of freshman quarterback Chandler Rogers.

The native of Mansfield, Texas was selected as one of the eight Manning Award "Stars of the Week" as well as Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week. In addition, he was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Offensive Player of the Week.

This past weekend they knocked off South Alabama, 41-31, where the freshman threw for four touchdowns in the game.

There is a great deal of hope since ULM are coming into this contest with back-to-back victories. Yet what is about to come is a huge test for them.It will be a brutal end of October and beginning of November for the ULM Warhawks. The beginning of a stretch of four road contests in the final five games of the season starts on Saturday when they visit Kidd Brewer Stadium to face the App State Mountaineers.

App State come into this game with a bit of an extended rest after upsetting the 14th ranked Coastal Carolina, 30-27, on Wednesday, Oct. 20 to move to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the SBC. More importantly, they beat the highest-ever ranked team to visit their stadium.

Shawn Clark knows that his team controls its future, but they have to maintain that against a very competitive side that looks to come in take home a valuable win.

The Mountaineers were sharp on defense as they allowed only 55 yards rushing in their win against Coastal Carolina. That unit is led by two solid stalwarts. D'Marco Jackson leads the Sun Belt at 9.7 tackles a game (68 total), is No. 3 at 1.3 tackles for loss per game (9.0 total) and is No. 7 at 0.7 sacks per game (4.0 total). Demetrius Taylor (23.5 career sacks) and Nick Hampton (12.5 career sacks) also have 4.0 sacks each this season.

Meanwhile, their Mountaineer offense will feature the leading rusher in the Sun Belt in Nate Noel. The Miami Northwestern High School grad accumulated 635 yards so far this season, while his backfield partner Cameron Peoples is the conference leader in rushing touchdowns so far this season with 10 despite having missed two games this year.

What could also add to the Homecoming festivities this weekend is seeing two school records fall. Thomas Hennigan is tied for first place in school history with 208 catches (Andrew Peacock had 208 from 2010-13), he will mostly likely end up surpassing that mark. Meanwhile kicker Chandler Staton is tied for first place in school history with 55 field goals (Bjorn Nittmo had 55 from 1985-88) and he, too, will see his name all alone atop the history books.