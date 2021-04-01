How to Watch Astros Games Without Cable

With a deep roster, star power and playoff pedigree, the Houston Astros are locked and loaded for another run at a World Series in 2021.

Astros games in ’21 will be locally televised on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, while some will be on MLB Network (out of market only, but those will also be on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh), and others may be nationally televised on ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every Astros game in 2021, including options for both in-market and out-of-market fans:

FuboTV and AT&T TV (more on that below) are the only two streaming services with AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. FuboTV is the cheaper option.

You can watch a live stream of AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 and 110-plus other TV channels on FuboTV’s “Starter” channel package. MLB Network is included in the “Sports Plus” add-on.

The “Starter” package costs $64.99 per month, and “Sports Plus” is $10.99 per month, but both can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every Astros game live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV’s “Starter” package also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour lookback feature, which allows you to watch most games and events with three days even if you didn’t record them.

AT&T TV offers four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, Fox and FS1 are included in every bundle, while AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and MLB Network are included in the “Choice” and above bundles.

The “Choice” channel package is $84.99 per month, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Astros game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Astros games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Astros games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, most Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Astros games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Astros games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Astros games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ will have at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has college baseball and other college sports, UFC, international soccer and dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Astros 2021 Season Preview

2020: 29-31, second place, lost to Rays in AL Championship Series.

Manager: Dusty Baker (second season).

Key additions: RHP Jake Odorizzi, C Jason Castro, RHP Pedro Báez, RHP Ryne Stanek, RHP Steve Cishek, OF Steven Souza Jr.

Key losses: CF George Springer, OF Josh Reddick, RHP Roberto Osuna, RHP Chris Devenski, RHP Brad Peacock, LHP Cionel Perez, RHP Cy Sneed.

After three consecutive AL West crowns, the Houston Astros took a step back last year in the condensed regular season, finishing with their first losing season (29-31) since 2014. However, the Astros turned it on when they needed to most in the postseason, rallying to the ALCS and coming up just short in Game 7 against the Rays.

“Last year was a sprint, and I don’t know if everybody was prepared to sprint, not only on our team but on other teams as well,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “It’s actually more fun playing 162, because then, let’s see who’s the strongest mentally, physically and as a unit.”

The big loss for the Astros this offseason was George Springer, who signed a $150 million, six-year contract with the Blue Jays. Springer had been the leadoff man for the Astros the past half-decade, but that duty will now likely shift to Jose Altuve, who is looking to shake off the worst season of his career.

“It’s still a work in progress, but I’m leaning towards Altuve,” Baker said. “He’s pretty damn good. The guy can get 700 at-bats and that equates out to like 250 hits. That’s a lot.”

“He appears that he’s getting [more comfortable],” Baker added. “We knew that we were going to have this obstacle when we got started. It’s not easy to replace George, but we had no choice.”

The Astros also have a few questions in their rotation, with Zack Grinke now 37 years old and Justin Verlander not expected to pitch this season due to injury. Lance McCullers Jr., Jose Urquidy, Jake Odorizzi and Cristian Javier are expected to make up the rest of the rotation, with a strong bullpen also waiting in the wings.

Grinke will be the Opening Day starter for the Astros after posting a 3.55 ERA with four walks and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings in Spring Training.

“He looked better tonight than he did at this time last year,” Baker said after Grinke’s final spring start. “Last year at this point, when he opened the season, he didn’t look very good and he had to pitch himself into shape. Now he’s working on pitches, he’s working on the slider. He’s way ahead of where he was last year.”

The Astros are projected to finish first in the AL West with a 93-69 record, per Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA projections for 2021.