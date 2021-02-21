How to Watch Austin Peay vs Tennessee Tech Football (2021)

The Austin Peay Governors will head to Tucker Stadium to face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in FCS action on Sunday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (2:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Austin Peay vs Tennessee Tech football live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ will have coverage of most Missouri Valley, OVC, Southern, Big South and other FCS football games this spring, as well as live college basketball, UFC, international soccer, Australian Open tennis, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Austin Peay vs Tennessee Tech live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Austin Peay vs Tennessee Tech Preview

The Governors played three games this fall, going 0-3 in those matchups. Peay scored 12.3 points in that limited span, while allowing 44.7, getting dominated by superior teams in Pitt, Cincinnati and UCA.

Quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall didn’t perform well in his three appearances, completing 49.4 percent of his passes for 479 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. The team failed to score a passing touchdown in any of those losses, and its rushing attack didn’t fare much better, averaging just 3.0 yards per carry. They’ll need to get better on both sides of the ball, particularly on offense, and considering the unique challenges playing in late winter and early spring bring, it won’t be an easy task.

“We’re outside practicing when it’s 10 and 15 degrees outside, and you’re used to practicing in the preseason when it’s 90 degrees,” Austin Peay sophomore offensive lineman Bucky Williams said this week.

Still, new Austin Peay head coach Scotty Walden noted that the strangeness of college football in the spring has some perks, however. “As a kid, you always say you want to play on Sundays,” Walden said. “Hey, we’re getting to play on Sunday.”

On the other side, the Golden Eagles finished with a 6-6 mark in their last full season back in 2019, going 3-3 both at home and on the road. They lost to Peay that year, 58-21, and they put up 29 points a game on offense while allowing 35.2 points per contest on the defensive side of the ball. Now, like everyone else playing, they’ll be navigating through a very different season.

“It’s a tradition, especially here in the Southeastern United States, to play football in the fall,” Tennessee Tech head coach Dewayne Alexander said. “It’s kind of a rite of passage.”

The Golden Eagles head coach also stressed that he was hoping for good health above all else, for his team, as well as every other. “My hope is that all the teams get to put their best players out there every Saturday – that we get to put the best version of Austin Peay against the best version of Tennessee Tech. I think every coach will tell you that. We all understand it’s all still the reality, and it is what it is. We’ve been dealing with this since June when we brought our guys back. It’s been tests after tests and just been one big, giant, long season for us,” Alexander added.