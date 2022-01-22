How to Watch Bengals vs Titans Playoff Game on Amazon Prime

The AFC’s top seed, the Tennessee Titans, (12-5) will host the No. 4 seed Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) on Saturday, Jan. 22 at Nissan Stadium in the divisional round.

Bengals vs Titans Preview

The Bengals are fresh from a 26-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card round on Jan. 15. The win ended a 31-year playoff drought for Cincinnati, and it cemented quarterback Joe Burrow as one of the best signal-callers in the NFL. Burrow went 24-34 for 244 yards and two touchdowns, and his connection with rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who had 116 yards receiving in the victory, is going to be difficult for the Titans to stop.

Tennessee has surrendered gave up 245.2 yards per game through the air, which is ranked 25th in the league.

“A lot of talent,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said about the Bengals’ offense leading up to the game, per USA Today. “The trust, the connection is there down the field. Whether it’s back shoulder, quick game, (Burrows) has that with Tee Higgins and Boyd. He has the ability to extend plays and keep his eyes down the field to get those guys the ball.”

The Titans are well-rested after their first-round bye, and all eyes will be on superstar running back Derrick Henry, who could make his return after going down in late October with a foot injury. Henry had his first contact practices since the injury leading up to the game, and with the Bengals missing starting defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, the Titans RB could have a big game if he’s ready to play. Either way, the Bengals will be preparing for him as best as they can.

“He definitely weighs on you,“ Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader said about Henry, per Mitch Stacy of the Associated Press. ”He’s a big back, but you’ve got to do your job of not letting him get going out there and put hits on him. Make sure we’re wearing on him just as much as he’s wearing on us.”

The Bengals’ defense gave up 522 yards on the ground over the last four games of the regular season, so the Titans will likely be relying heavily on their fifth-ranked rushing offense.

Here’s a look at the injury report for both teams heading into the game: Bengals: Larry Ogunjobi DT (Out), Josh Tupou DE (Questionable), Trey Hendrickson DE (Questionable), Stanley Morgan Jr. WR (Questionable) Titans: Derrick Henry RB (Questionable), Teair Tart NT (Questionable)