How to Watch Bengals vs Chiefs Game Without Cable

The upstart Cincinnati Bengals (12-7) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (14-5) in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Chiefs online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Bengals vs Chiefs live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bengals vs Chiefs live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bengals vs Chiefs live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Bengals vs Chiefs live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bengals vs Chiefs live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Bengals vs Chiefs Preview

Cincinnati kicked off a wild Divisional Round weekend with a stunning win over Tennessee. It ended 31-year playoff victory drought for the Bengals as kicker Evan McPherson’s game-winning field goal sailed through the uprights.

Can the Bengals do it again?

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and company only have to take on a Kansas City Chiefs team that’s on a mission to reach a third-consecutive Super Bowl. That’s a Chiefs squad littered with players from a team that erased a 24-point deficit in the 2019 AFC title game against Houston. It’s the Chiefs squad that knocked out the Buffalo Bills for a second-consecutive season in the playoffs at home.

Cincinnati will need to limit Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in order to have a shot at the upset. Mahomes has eight touchdowns versus one interception in the current postseason after out-dueling Bills quarterback Josh Allen in an epic Divisional Round game.

And then what we all knew was going to happen once they got the ball first in overtime. Kelce and Mahomes pull it off.pic.twitter.com/7W6BchnLiI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 27, 2022

Burrow, who has emerged as a star quarterback in his second year this season, could increase his prowess among the league’s best with a strong showing on Sunday. He’s already led the Bengals to its first-ever playoff road victory and the first AFC Championship game since 1988.

“If you want to do the things that we want to do, they’re the team that you’re going to have to beat every single year,” Burrow told the media via Alanis Thames of the New York Times. “The AFC has run through them for four straight years.”

Burrow comes in confident to play at Arrowhead Stadium, one of the loudest and toughest road environments in the NFL. He likened it to his college days when he led LSU to a national championship and won the Heisman Trophy.

“In the SEC, every single week it seems like every stadium is really loud, there’s hundreds of thousands of people,” Burrow told the media on Jan. 26. “This one is going to be similar. We expect it to be really loud, we’re talking about it throughout the week. We’re going to have to be great with our communication, our non-verbal communication, just like every week on the road.”

The Chiefs have been as tough as ever at home this season and haven’t lost at Arrowhead since Oct. 10. Mahomes, who likes the homefield advantage, acknowledged Burrow’s experience.

“I’ve been in some pretty loud stadiums,” Mahomes told the media on Jan. 26. “I played in a couple SEC stadiums. Arrowhead’s pretty loud, I don’t think you can get around that, and I’m sure it will be pretty loud this weekend. … I’m glad we’re at Arrowhead and we have a chance to use our crowd to our advantage and try to find a way to get a win.”