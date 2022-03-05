Where to Watch Big 12 Wrestling Championships 2022

Big 12 wrestlers seek the podium and NCAA tournament spots when their conference tournament commences on Saturday, March 5.

Session 1 (Saturday, Noon ET start time) and the semifinals (Saturday, 6 p.m. ET) will both stream live on ESPN+, and the championships (Sunday, 8 p.m. ET) will be televised on ESPN2.

Here’s a full rundown of how to watch a live stream of all the action at the 2022 Big 12 Wrestling Championships:

ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of both sessions on Saturday, including dedicated feeds for each of the four different mats:

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the Big 12 Wrestling Championships (Sessions 1 and 2) live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

