How to Watch Bills vs Saints Thanksgiving Game Live Stream Online

The Buffalo Bills (6-4) seek to bounce back against a New Orleans Saints squad (5-5) in desperate need of win.

The game (8:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bills vs Saints online:

Bills vs Saints Preview

Buffalo gets a quick turnaround after Indianapolis pulled off a 41-15 stunner on Sunday while the New Orleans Saints look to snap a three-game losing streak.

“We’ve got to turn the page here to get going on the Saints, but not looking past why we got the results we got (Sunday) and that’s the most important thing,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said per BuffaloBills.com. “It’s not just going to go away. It’s something that we have to fix and that takes effort, that takes commitment and I know the team is working hard to get it done.”

Inconsistency hasn’t gone away for the Bills of late, going 3-3 in its past six contests. That includes impressive wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets but head-scratching losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Colts.

New Orleans hasn’t won a game since beating the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 31. The Saints lost quarterback Jameis Winston in that game followed by running back Alvin Kamara in Week 10. Saints head coach Sean Payton doesn’t want his team making excuses amid injuries and a short week.

“Well, that never makes it any easier. Experienced players understand what the look is going to be like,” Payton told the media on Wednesday. “The younger players obviously need the looks and the experience. But, that’s what it is and you’re just going through many different looks in the walk-throughs.”

The Saints will need to find a way to slow down Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Allen comes in with 2,811 yards passing, 21 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a 65.7% completion rate. Diggs has 60 receptions for 773 yards and six touchdowns.

Buffalo will also look to get Zack Moss and Devin Singletary going on the ground. Both running backs hardly touched the ball in the recent losses, but the both had seven or more carries in the wins.

It won’t be easy for either team to run the ball in the Big Easy. The Bills and Saints both have top-three run defenses. Demario Davis leads the Saints in tackles for loss with 10, and Matt Milano likewise leads the Bills with 10 tackles for loss.

Mark Ingram II shoulders the load for the Saints running attack since Kamara went out, but that’s only led to one touchdown the past two games. Taysom Hill hasn’t run the ball much since suffering a concussion against Washington on Oct. 10.

The versatile quarterback also hasn’t thrown passes much despite Winston’s injury after being in a battle with him for the starting job before the season. Trevor Siemian has been holding down the fort since with 920 yards and eight touchdowns.