How to Watch Braves Games Online Without Cable 2021

The three-time defending NL East champion Atlanta Braves return a potent young core of offensive weapons in 2021, hungry to have another shot at the postseason after falling just one game short of last year’s World Series.

Braves games in ’21 will be locally televised on Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Southeast (rebranded from Fox Sports South and Southeast), while some will be on MLB Network (out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports South or Southeast), and others may be nationally televised on ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every Braves game in 2021, including options for both in-market and out-of-market fans:

AT&T TV is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast, so if you live in-market, this is the only way to watch every Braves game live online without cable.

There are four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, Fox and FS1 are included in every bundle, while Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast and MLB Network are included in the “Choice” and above bundles.

The “Choice” channel package is $84.99 per month, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Braves game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Braves games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Braves games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, most Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Braves games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Braves games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Braves games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ will have at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has college baseball and other college sports, UFC, international soccer and dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Braves 2021 Season Preview

The Atlanta Braves will look to finish the job this year, following a pandemic-shortened season that saw them get within one game of the World Series.

The Braves return their nucleus that propelled their offense into a full-fledged juggernaut in 2020. On paper, the Braves pack one of the most potent offensive attacks in the game, featuring reigning NL MVP Freddie Freeman, one of this year’s MVP favorites – Ronald Acuña Jr., Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies. On the mound, Mike Soroka returns from injury to join Max Fried, who rose to the occasion last year to deliver a Cy Young-caliber season, and newly-acquired veteran starters Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly in the Braves stabilized rotation.

Can Atlanta finally get over the hump this season? The Braves will be looking to win their first National League Pennant since 1999. Atlanta has made the playoffs in 12 out of the 21 seasons in the 2000s but has only reached the NLCS twice (2001 and last season).

Let’s take a look at what the three-time reigning NL East champions will bring to the table in 2021:

2020 Recap

Finished 35-25 in the 60-game regular season

Won the NL East division title for the third consecutive year

First baseman Freddie Freeman won the NL MVP award

Braves offense led the NL in hits, on-base percentage, doubles, slugging percentage, OPS and total bases. Atlanta also finished second in runs scored, home runs and team batting average.

Swept through the first two rounds of the NL Playoffs, defeating the No. 7 seed Reds in the Wild Card round, 2-0, and eliminating their division rival Marlins in the Division Series, 3-0.

Lost to the eventual World Series champion Dodgers 4-3 in the NLCS (Led the series 3-1)

Offseason Summary

Resigned Marcell Ozuna (4-years, $65 million)

Key Additions: Charlie Morton P, Drew Smyly P, Jake Lamb IF

Key Departures: Josh Tomlin, Mark Melancon, Adam Duvall – free agency; Nick Markakis retired

Projected Lineup

1. Ronald Acuña Jr. – RF (Missed 14 games last season but still hit 14 HRs and drove in 29 RBI; In his last full season, 2019, he put up 41 HR, 101 RBI and 37 steals)

2. Ozzie Albies – 2B (Missed half of the shortened season in 2020)

3. Freddie Freeman – 1B (Reigning NL MVP; Four-time All-Star batted .341 with 13 HR and 53 RBI in 2020)

4. Marcell Ozuna – LF (In his first season with the Braves, he smashed 18 HR, drove in 56 runs and hit .338 in 2020)

5. Travis d’Arnaud – C (2020 – .321 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI; won a Silver Slugger award)

6. Dansby Swanson – SS (2020 – .274 AVG)

7. Austin Riley – 3B (Hit .324, 9 HR, 25 RBI in his first 18 games in debut in 2019)

8. Cristian Pache – CF (Braves’ top prospect and one of top-20 prospects in the game; possesses an incredible glove)

*BENCH: Jake Lamb INF, Ender Inciarte OF, Johan Camargo OF, Austin Riley OF

Projected Pitching Rotation

1. Max Fried – LHP (Braves’ ace in 2020, went 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA; Finished fifth in Cy Young voting and won a Gold Glove)

2. Ian Anderson – RHP (Made debut at end of August in 2020; 1.95 ERA in 31 1/3 innings)

3. Charlie Morton – RHP (37-year-old veteran comes over from Rays where he went 3-1 in the 2020 postseason)

4. Drew Smyly – LHP (Veteran left-hander joins the rotation this season; Velocity went up last season with the Giants, struck out 37.8% of batters he faced)

5. Kyle Wright – RHP (The young righty threw 6 innings of shutout ball in the NLDS against the Marlins but then was roughed up by the Dodgers in an NLCS start)

*Returning from injury – Mike Soroka RHP (Tore Achilles tendon early during the 2020 season; May start the season on the injured list as he continues to rehab)

Projected Bullpen

Will Smith – Closer

Chris Martin

Tyler Matzek

A.J. Minter

Josh Tomlin

Luke Jackson

Grant Dayton

Huascar Ynoa

Nate Jones

Projected Lineups via MLB & CBS Sports

