How to Watch Brewers Games Online Without Cable

Last year’s 60-game season resulted in the Milwaukee Brewers’ first sub-.500 finish since 2017, but with MVP candidate Christian Yelich still in the middle of the lineup, along with the offseason additions of veterans Kolten Wong and Jackie Bradley Jr., there are aspirations of a bounce-back campaign in 2021 for Craig Counsell’s squad.

In 2021, Brewers games will be locally televised on Bally Sports Wisconsin (rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin), while some will be on MLB Network (out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports Wisconsin), and others may be nationally televised on ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every Brewers game in 2021, including options for both in-market and out-of-market fans:

AT&T TV is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports Wisconsin, so if you live in-market, this is the only way to watch every Brewers game live online without cable.

There are four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, Fox and FS1 are included in every bundle, while Bally Sports Wisconsin and MLB Network are included in the “Choice” and above bundles.

The “Choice” channel package is $84.99 per month, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Brewers game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Brewers games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Brewers games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, most Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Brewers games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Brewers games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Brewers games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ will have at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has college baseball and other college sports, UFC, international soccer and dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Brewers 2021 Season Preview

The Brewers have belted 44 homers so far during spring training games, and in addition to the fire power, they are going to attempt to re-focus this season after finishing second-to-last in the division in 2020. “I think we’re going to score more runs. … I’m not going to get picky about how we do it. The guys are in a good spot to start the season,” Brewers skipper Craig Counsell told the Wisconsin State Journal.

“I think what the camp did last year was it didn’t allow you to relax because the season was always just right around the corner,” Counsell added. “(Getting back to normal) has certainly made a big difference for our hitters.”

One area the team would like to see improvements? On defense. “We weren’t a good enough defensive team last year,” said David Stearns, Brewers president of baseball operations told Fox 6 Now in Milwaukee. “The tricky thing about defense is that it’s not always as in your face as a two-run homer to tell you that it helped you,” Counsell added. “We’re going to try to be really good at preventing runs this year. It needs to be a strength of ours this year for us to be successful.”

The Brewers have made some changes in the name of getting better defensively, and it will be interesting to see how the infield, specifically, plays with its new additions. Keston Hiura, who led Milwaukee in home runs last season with 13, will be moving from second base over to first to make room for a dynamic infielder.

The Brew Crew added Gold Glove winners in second baseman Kolten Wong and outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. this offseason, and Wong will be taking the spot in the middle from Hiura. Wong hit .265 last season with one home run and 16 RBIs. Counsell says the move should be a good one for Milwaukee.

“This is a move that we just think makes the team better,” Counsell said. “I think (Keston) understands and I think it’s easy to understand how this makes us better. He was all in on that.”

As for their rotation, Brandon Woodruff leads the bullpen, with Corbin Burnes, Adrian Houser, Brett Anderson and Freddy Peralta will round out the starting rotation. Josh Hader remains the team’s very dangerous closer.

Here’s a look at the projected starting lineup for the Brewers this season:

Kolten Wong, 2B

Lorenzo Cain, CF

Christian Yelich, LF

Keston Hiura, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Omar Narvaez, C

Luis Urias, 3B

Orlando Arcia, SS

