How to Watch Broncos Without Cable in 2021

In his first season with the Denver Broncos, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will look to lead the team to their first playoff berth since their Super Bowl victory in February 2016.

Broncos games will be televised on CBS (11 games) or Fox (6 games) in 2021.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Broncos game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Broncos Market

Note: Any nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch in-market NFL CBS games live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch in-market NFL CBS games live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Broncos Channels Included: Fox, Fox 4K, CBS(Fox and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: ESPN, NBC, NFL Network, NFL RedZone (RedZone is in the “Sports Plus” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of every Broncos game with a subscription to FuboTV’s “Starter” package (100+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Broncos games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Broncos Channels Included: Fox, CBS (Fox and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: ESPN, NBC

You can watch every Broncos game with a subscription to DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV). Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN are included in every channel bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Broncos games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Broncos Channels Included: Fox, CBS (Fox and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: ESPN, NBC, NFL Network

You can watch a live stream of every Broncos game with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV (65+ total channels). It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Broncos games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Broncos Channels Included: Fox (Fox is only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone

You can watch a live stream of some Broncos games (no CBS) with a subscription to Vidgo (95+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL RedZone, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Broncos games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Broncos Channels Included: Fox (Fox is only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: ESPN, NBC, NFL Network, NFL RedZone (RedZone is in the “Sports Extra” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of some Broncos games (no CBS) with a subscription to Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Blue” channel package (45+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, you’ll need to add the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for $20 (Orange + Blue) or $35 (with Sports Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Broncos games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

If You’re Out of the Broncos Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Broncos games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

SundayTicket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch Broncos games live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Broncos games live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Broncos 2021 Season Preview

The Broncos struggled on both sides of the ball last year, and it reflected in their 5-11 record; only four teams scored fewer points than Denver, and only seven surrendered more.

No team topped Denver’s 32 committed turnovers, or their 23 interceptions tossed. Fifteen of those picks belonged to Drew Lock, the starting signal caller for 13 contests.

Barring an unforeseen change, Lock won’t start under center in Week 1. In April, the Broncos sent a 2021 sixth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Four months later, head coach Vic Fancio dubbed Bridgewater the team’s QB1.

“He has a calmness to him, and I think he has a confidence to him that can radiate to the rest of the offense and the team, providing he’s playing [well],” Fangio said of the 2014 first-round pick, according to DenverBroncos.com. “I think that’s good. I think he has a very good feel of the game and a feel for the quarterback position, the entire offense and how all 11 [guys] work and not just his position. Overall, he is an intelligent quarterback.”

Bridgewater started 15 games for Carolina a season ago, completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,733 yards and 15 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions.

“This entire team is hungry,” Bridgewater said, per DenverBroncos.com. “We know the talent that we have here, and we know what’s in store for us. But we can’t sit here and talk about it. We’ve got to continue to put the work in every day, and eventually our hard work will pay off. We’ve got to take it one day at a time.”

First-year Broncos general manager George Paton made significant changes to the secondary, signing free-agent corners Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller — a two-time Pro Bowler — and using the ninth overall pick on Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the son of a three-time Pro Bowl corner Patrick Surtain.

Paton also re-signed Justin Simmons to a four-year, $61 million contract, making him the league’s highest-paid safety.

“Obviously, we studied the free agency class inside and out, and you know how hard it is to get good corners in free agency,” the GM said, according to The Washington Post. “We thought Darby was the best corner for pure coverage skills in the free agent class. You know this guy can really cover.”

He added: “[Fuller is] a true pro and is still a very good player. We like his leadership. We had the cap room to go get him for a year. The more corners you have, the better. You can’t have enough corners.”