How to Watch Browns Games Without Cable

The Cleveland Browns take the field this season stocked with one of the league’s most potent rosters that has aspirations of making it to the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl.

In 2021, Browns games will be televised on CBS (9 games), Fox (5 games), NBC (1 game) or ESPN (1 game).

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Browns game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Browns Market

Note: Any nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch in-market NFL CBS games live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch in-market NFL CBS games live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Browns Channels Included: Fox, Fox 4K, CBS, NBC, ESPN (Fox, CBS and NBC are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NFL Network, NFL RedZone (RedZone is in the “Sports Plus” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of every Browns game with a subscription to FuboTV’s “Starter” package (100+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Browns games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games (not those on ESPN) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Browns Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN (Fox, CBS and NBC are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: None

You can watch every Browns game with a subscription to DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV). Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN are included in every channel bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Browns games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Browns Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN (Fox, CBS and NBC are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NFL Network

You can watch a live stream of every Browns game with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV (65+ total channels). It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Browns games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Browns Channels Included: Fox, ESPN (Fox is only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NFL Network, NFL RedZone

You can watch a live stream of some Browns games (no CBS or NBC) with a subscription to Vidgo (95+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL RedZone, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Browns games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Browns Channels Included: Fox, NBC, ESPN (Fox and NBC are only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NFL Network, NFL RedZone (RedZone is in the “Sports Extra” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of some Browns games (no CBS) with a subscription to Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Blue” channel package (45+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, you’ll need to add the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for $20 (Orange + Blue) or $35 (with Sports Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Browns games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

If You’re out of the Browns Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibilty and sign up here:

SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Browns games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

SundayTicket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch Browns games live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Browns games live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Browns 2021 Season Preview

Will this finally be the year that Cleveland Browns fans have waited a lifetime for?

On paper at the outset of the 2021 season, the Browns possess one of the league’s deepest and most talented rosters that will be led by 2020 NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski and his entire coaching staff from his stellar rookie campaign last season.

The Browns are loaded on offense, returning all 11 starters from a 2020 season that saw them reach the postseason for the first time in 18 years.

On the defensive side of the ball, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry spent the offseason shoring up the roster, signing six free agents, and taking defensive players with the team’s first two draft picks.

The Browns appear to have everything in place to make a run at dethroning the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, who they will kick off the 2021 season against on Sept. 12.

2020 Recap

2020 was a successful stint for the Cleveland Browns, who finished 11-5 and won their first playoff game in 24 years.

The Browns made a huge statement in the Wild Card round, taking down the arch-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, 48-37, on the road. Cleveland then went to Kansas City and pushed the Chiefs to the brink in the Divisional Round, ultimately falling 22-17.

Offensive Outlook

There aren’t many teams in the league that possess the offensive firepower that the Browns do coming into the 2021 season. If they can stay healthy, the sky is the limit for this group.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield will have extra incentive this season, as the former Heisman Award winner will be playing for a contract extension. Mayfield had a strong finish to the 2020 season, in which he tallied a total of 3,563 yards and 26 touchdowns.

The 26-year-old signal-caller will have a plethora of weapons at his disposal, including running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry and tight ends Austin Hooper and David Njoku. The three-time Pro Bowler Beckham will be returning from a torn ACL that he suffered midseason in 2020.

The Browns are equipped with one of the league’s best offensive lines, featuring tackles Jake Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr., guards Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio and center J.C. Tretter.

Defensive Outlook

The Browns focused on improving their defense in the offseason and will have as many as nine new starters heading into 2021.

Among the free-agent signings, general manager Andrew Berry brought on former All-Pro defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and former Rams safety John Johnson III. The 28-year-old Clowney will join forces with Myles Garrett to create one of the league’s most formidable pass-rushing duos.

The Browns focused their efforts at the top half of the 2021 NFL Draft on solidifying their defense, selecting Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II with the 23rd overall pick and Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah in the second round.

Cleveland Browns 2021 Schedule