How to Watch Bucknell vs Holy Cross Football Online 2021

The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-0) will take on the Bucknell Bison (2-1) in the Patriot League conference championship game on Saturday.

The game starts at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Bucknell vs Holy Cross online for free:

Bucknell vs Holy Cross Patriot League Championship Preview

Holy Cross hasn’t played a game in three weeks due to campus restrictions put in place after a COVID-19 breakout amongst the student population. The Crusaders will be the visiting team in this one, and since Bucknell is allowing a limited number of family members of players and staff to attend the game — and since the Bison aren’t allowing visiting fans in the stadium — Holy Cross will have no fans in attendance. The uneven dynamic isn’t going to deter them, though.

“We’re not in the business of trying to tell people how to run their protocols,” Crusaders head coach Bob Chesney said. “It’s not up to us. We’re just excited to have this opportunity to play. Obviously, they’ll have their fans and we won’t, but that makes it even more what we’ve been talking about this whole time and it’s really going to allow us to figure out if what we said, ‘All we need is us,’ we’re going to find out if that holds true or not.”

“I can’t even explain how eager we are to finally get back on the field and actually play somebody, actually have a game week,” Holy Cross defensive back Grant Holloman added. “I think that will show on Saturday, how excited we are, especially playing for a championship.”

Holy Cross may also have a bit of a quarterback controversy on its hands heading into this one, however. Senior quarterback Connor Degenhardt was replaced by Matthew Sluka in the third quarter in their most recent win, a 34-24 comeback over Fordham. Sluka had 145 yards rushing, two touchdowns on the ground and one through the air, bringing the team back on his shoulders. He may or may not start, but he should absolutely see the field at some point.

On the other side, Bucknell beat both Lafayette, 38-13 and Lehigh in a low-scoring 6-0 game before losing to Fordham 31-17. Bison quarterback Logan Bitikofer went 14-25 in the loss, tossing two very costly interceptions.

“It was huge,” Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini said about the team’s four turnovers. “That was the key to the game. I give our players so much credit to be in a game like that, fighting. The first real turnover — we had a muffed punt — of the season was the biggest play of the season so far. We had a quarterback who just panicked and threw the ball. It was uncharacteristic and unfortunate.”

Still, the Bison head coach isn’t putting it all on his quarterback. “We had a chance to win, and really it was our own fault,” Cecchini said. “Two plays within a five-minute period of time took seven points off the board for us and gave them seven points with two terrible interceptions. I don’t want to make it like it’s all about Logan. We had some things defensively in the second half that were breakdowns.”

