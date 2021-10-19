How to Watch Bucks Games Without Cable

The Milwaukee Bucks begin their quest for a repeat as the 2021-22 NBA season tips off.

In 2021-22, most Bucks games will be televised in local markets on Bally Sports Wisconsin, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports Wisconsin), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Bucks game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Bucks Market

This is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports Wisconsin

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while Bally Sports Wisconsin (live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Bucks game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

If You’re Out of the Bucks Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Bucks games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Bucks games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Bucks Season Preview 2021-22

Last season

46-26, 3rd in Eastern Conference (won title)

Odds

NBA title: +900

Eastern Conference: +425

Key additions

George Hill

Rodney Hood

Grayson Allen

The Milwaukee Bucks broke through last season for their first title in 50 years, riding Giannis Antetokounmpo and a sturdy supporting cast to glory. Now the Bucks are looking to become the first repeat champs since the Warriors did it in 2017-18.

“I’m not satisfied,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m not even close to being satisfied. That’s the tone we’ve got to set as a team. And as a leader of this team, that’s the tone that I’m going to set. We understand that teams are coming for us, but we’re going to be ready.”

The Bucks return most of their core but lost some key pieces in free agency, most notably defensive stopped PJ Tucker and bench flamethrower Bryn Forbes. Those who remain understand this season will be an entirely new challenge.

“I don’t foresee any overlap or complacency or anything like that. That’s not how this group is,” center Brook Lopez said. “It’s kind of like, at least in my mind, ‘That’s that.’ It’s great, it’s incredible, it’s something that can’t ever be taken away from us. But it’s happened. It’s done with. We’ll get a nice night on Opening Night to celebrate one more time with each other, get our rings. See the banner, which is going to be incredible. But we’re back to business.”

One of the biggest developments of the preseason was Antetokounmpo looking like he added a smooth jump shot, showing off an improved stroke.

“We continue to say we feel like Giannis has got a lot of room for improvement, which is a lot of respect for how much he already does and how great a player and how impactful he is to winning,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer.

That’s some big praise, considering Antetokounmpo has won a pair of MVPs, an NBA Finals MVP. Last season he averaged 28.1 points, 11 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 blocks last season.

The Bucks are listed among the top five contenders for the title, coming in at +900. In the Eastern Conference, they’ll have to contend with the Kevin Durant-led Nets. Milwaukee is +425 to capture the Eastern Conference.