How to Watch Burkina Faso vs Gabon AFCON 2022 in US

Burkina Faso and Gabon kick off the second round of the African Cup of Nations on Sunday. These two look for a spot in the quarterfinals where they would face the winner between Nigeria and Tunisia.

Burkina Faso vs Gabon 2022 Preview

Few would have thought that Gabon was going to get out of the group stage of this tournament, yet their performance up to now is a prize well deserved. In the process, they eliminated an extremely underwhelming Ghana side in the process. Yet, through all of this, there something that has to be said about this side that helped propel them into this part of AFCON.

Burkina Faso head into Sunday’s game unbeaten in all but one of their last nine games across all competitions, scoring 15 goals and keeping four clean sheets during that span.

While they will look to keep this streak going and progress to the next stage of the competition, standing in their way is an opposing side who they were unable to defeat in each of the last four meetings between them.

Coming into this match, Kamou Malo will be at full strength as there are no injuries or suspensions to keep in mind.

The same thing can be said of Gabon and they will have all their options at Patrice Neveu’s availability.

Meanwhile, Les Pantheres also were impressive in group stage as they opened their campaign with an impressive 1-0 victory over debutants Comoros and drew with Ghana. Patrice Neveu’s side caught the attention of many pundits in the final group stage performance against Morocco. Despute ending in a 2-2 draw at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Tuesday, many eyes were raised because of how they achieved that result.

With five points from three games, Gabon finished runners-up to Morocco in Group C and two points ahead of Comoros, who picked up their first-ever win in the tournament and progressed to the next phase when they stunned Ghana to a 3-2 victory in a classic group finale.

Like Burkina Faso, Gabon have avoided defeat in all but one of their most recent seven games in all competitions, claiming three wins and three draws in that time.

Burkina Faso Probable XI:

Hervé Koffi; Edmond Tapsoba, Issoufou Dayo, Steeve Yago, Issa Kabore; Adama Guira, Blati Toure; Eric Traore, Gustavo Sangaré, Cyrille Bayala; Abdoul Tapsoba

Gabon Probable XI: Jean-Noel Amonome; Anthony Oyono, Bruno Manga, Lloyd Palun, David Sambissa; Andre Biyogo Poko, Guélor Kanga, Johan Obiang; Denis Bouanga; Jim Allevinah, Aaron Boupendza