Where to Watch BYU vs Georgia Southern Football 2021

The Georgia Southern Eagles football team will host the No. 14 BYU Cougars at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro on Saturday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch BYU vs Georgia Southern live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch BYU vs Georgia Southern live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

BYU vs Georgia Southern Football 2021 Preview

The Cougars improved to 8-2 on the year their last time out, blasting the Idaho State Bengals 59-14 at home back on Nov. 6. They found the end zone on six of their seven first-half possessions for a 42-7 midway advantage.

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall connected on 20 of 25 passes for 298 yards and 4 touchdowns and added a score with his legs before getting pulled at halftime along with other Cougars stars.

“We haven’t even played our best game yet,” BYU wide receiver Keanu Hill said, according to the Deseret News.

Cougars wideout Puka Nacua hauled in 6 catches for a game-high 120 yards and a touchdown. Hill made 4 grabs for 92 yards and a score; he also blocked a punt and recovered in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars hadn’t scored a non-offensive touchdown all season.

“We knew (Hill) was something special when we recruited him,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said, per the Deseret News. “He kept telling us he was going to block one.”

The Bengals’ next possession ended with a failed fourth-and-1 run at the BYU 4-yard line with seconds remaining.

“In the second half, we played a lot of guys, a lot of reserve players, and I liked that our sideline had a lot of energy from the starters,” Sitake said, per the Deseret News. “And I liked the stop at the end. I thought that was really good for our young guys.”

Georgia Southern snapped a three-game losing streak a week ago, besting the Texas State Bobcats 38-30 on the road in the team’s second game since the school announced former USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton will take over in 2022.

Running back Jalen White carried 10 times for 82 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Eagles moved to 3-7 overall and 2-5 in Sun Belt play.

“I’m really happy for our kids,” Georgia Southern interim head coach Kevin Whitley said, according to the Savannah Morning News. “They played hard. We made a lot of mistakes there and tried to give it away, but we found a way to hold it together. I’m extremely proud of them.”

Freshman Cam Ransom got the nod under center after 7 consecutive starts from Justin Tomlin, but he left with a shoulder injury, a sprained AC joint, early in the third, having completed 7 of 12 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. He added 39 rushing yards.

Tomlin went 7-of-13 for 108 yards, a touchdown and a pick in relief.

During the week, Whitley seemed optimistic about Ransom’s odds of playing Saturday.

“It’s just a matter of how much he can tolerate pain,” Whitley said, per the Savannah Morning News. “He’ll be day to day. We’re hoping he’ll be back and healthy and ready to go for the game on Saturday. It depends on how he responds to treatment and just overall how his body heals.”