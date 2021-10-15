Canucks vs Flyers Live Stream: How to Watch Online In The US

The Philadelphia Flyers will host the Vancouver Canucks on Friday over at Wells Fargo Arena in South Philly. This encounter sees two evenly matched teams with disappointing seasons look to turn their fortunes around in the 2021-22 campaign.

In the United States, the game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia for those who live in the Flyers market, and it will stream live on ESPN+ for everyone out of market in the US.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Canucks vs Flyers in the US, which your options depending on where you live:

Canucks vs Flyers Preview

The Canucks, much like the Flyers are coming off a disappointing season and look to turn their respective fates around.

In the case of Vancouver, they want to make things right after an end of season form that saw them crash to the bottom of the table in the North Division.

Despite the team’s efforts to fortify the roster, they were unable to keep two key players after they were lost to waivers after the team signed former Florida Panthers man Juho Lammikko. Winger Zack McEwen was deemed expendable and arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday after the Flyers claimed him off the waiver wire.

With this pickup, the Flyers gain a player with a penchant to drop the gloves, but also a liability when it comes to being a penalty killer. There is a big possibility that Vancouver do end seeing their former player on the ice once again.

The other player that is no longer with the Canucks is Zack Kassian. The former Vancouver man is now with the Edmonton Oilers, but on injured reserve as he is still under concussion protocol.

For Vancouver, a great deal of the expectations will lie on the shoulders of their first line with Nils Hoglander, Bo Horvat, and JT Miller. Between the three of them, they lead the way with a combined 47 goals and 65 assists last season.

The Flyers start this campaign with some bigger expectations if you compare them to last year’s version that only won on 25 occasions.

There will be a great need for many others to contribute on a more consistent basis offensively. The goalscoring burden did lie on the shoulders of Joel Farabee, Sean Couturier, and James van Riemsdyk. These three led the way as the trio combined for 55 goals and 67 assists last season.

The problem was not there, per se.

The defense that was amongst the worst in the NHL. The Flyers conceded 3.52 goals per game last season. This is the reason why part of the revamped defense includes players like Keith Yandle and Ryan Ellis to play alongside Ivan Provorov.