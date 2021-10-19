Cavaliers Live Stream: How to Watch Games Without Cable

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to end a four-year postseason drought in 2021-22.

In 2021-22, most Cavaliers games will be televised in local markets on Bally Sports Ohio, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports Ohio), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Cavaliers game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Cavaliers Market

If You’re Out of the Cavaliers Market

Cavaliers Season Preview 2021-22

Though the Cleveland Cavaliers opened the 2020-21 campaign with a three-game winning streak, the season went downhill quickly, resulting in a 22-50 finish.

With that mark came the third overall pick in this year’s draft, which they’d spend on long, athletic seven-footer Evan Mobley. The former USC Trojans big man should prove a valuable target for young, promising guards Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, as well as for Ricky Rubio, a free-agent signee embarking on his 11th NBA season.

“He has a lot of potential,” Rubio said of Mobley, according to Cleveland.com. “You can throw the ball up high and he’s going to make you look good. We’re going to keep looking for him.”

The point guard added: “He can impact both ways at a high level. We’re expecting him to be that type of player. But we have to help him get there.”

Mobley led the Trojans to the Elite Eight last season, averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.9 blocks per contest for the year while shooting 57.8 percent.

“Overall, I bring versatility,” Mobley said, according USA Today. “I feel like that is one of my strong suits so I can be a center or a power forward. I can play on the wing a little bit. I feel like that’s where I’m going to be most of this year, probably playing inside and outside.”

Mobley joins a power forward and center rotation in which the team has invested heavily: Kevin Love, who plays both spots, has two years remaining on a five-year, roughly $113 million contract; center Jarrett Allen, acquired in a midseason trade last year, agreed to a five-year, $100 million pact in August; and Lauri Markkanen, a pure power forward throughout his short career, joined the Cavs on a four-year, $67 million deal later that month.

That depth up front means Markkanen, who’s hit 36.6 percent of his career 3-pointers while firing 7.4 of them per 36 minutes, could see time at small forward, a situation head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he was “extremely comfortable” with days before the campaign.

“Watching him in practice and seeing how well he moves his feet defensively and all those things, it’s one of those things where I believe he’s one of our best players,” the coach said, per Cleveland.com. “We have to do what we can to get him on the floor so he can help us. You see the strength of our bigs and the fact that they are so versatile and they can play next to each other, you can get them out there on the floor.”